India Thrash England To Go Up 2-0, Now Unbeaten In 16 Tests

India cannot lose the 5-Test series for their current position of being 2-0 up. © BCCI

Spinners were in the spotlight again as India bundled England out for a mere 236 in their second innings of the third cricket Test played at Mohali. All Parthiv Patel and captain Virat Kohli then had to do was breeze through the 103-run target.

The hosts scored 104/2 to beat England by eight wickets and go up 2-0 in the five-test series. India are now unbeaten in 16 Test matches and Virat Kohli has just won his 12th Test as captain; he has played 20, lost 2.

"I would give India 9.75 out of 10 for the win," former batting ace Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV. "Just like his batting, Virat is getting better as a captain with every Test," he added.

Earlier, young Haseeb Hameed played a gritty unbeaten 56-run knock off 116 balls. The 19-year-old came in No 8 due to a finger injury and helped the visitors cross the 200-run mark.

The right-hander's innings, which helped England set a 100 plus target, included six fours and a six.

During the post lunch session, pacer Mohammed Shami (2/37 in 14 overs) chipped away at the England lower order with some excellent shot-pitched stuff.

The only positive for England would be the fact that they scored enough runs to make India bat for a second time in this Test.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav put in efficient performances in the first session of the day, where they got wicket apiece. Interestingly, Ravichandran Ashwin was brought on by Kohli on in the second hour of the day. There is no clarity as to whether it has got to do with any niggling injury issues.

The Mohali Test was a lopsided contest where Alastair Cook's men were outplayed by by an Indian side that has been plagued by injuries.

Cook and Co. have almost a week to regroup and mount a comeback in the series, which has almost slipped away from their grip.

The fourth Test of the series will be played in Mumbai from December 8-12.