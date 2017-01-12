India A vs England XI: Ajinkya Rahane Stars as Hosts Carve Out Easy Win

India A vs England XI: Ajinkya Rahane's innings included 10 fours and a six.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock to guide India A to a comprehensive six-wicket win over England XI in the second warm-up match at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The stylish right-hander scored 91 off 83 balls to take the hosts home with 62 balls to spare.

Sheldon Jackson and young Rishabh Pant cracked half-centuries each. Jackson scored 59 off 56 balls, with seven boundaries, while Pant's 59 came off just 36 balls and included eight fours and two sixes.

Returning Suresh Raina too played a fine hand of 45 runs off 34 balls. The left-hander stroked seven fours during his innings.

After India A's six wickets win over England @ajinkyarahane88 and @ImRaina met NGO kids, clicked pics and thanked them for their support. pic.twitter.com/xBjJrhmzTD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

England's bowlers struggled to make inroads in India A's batting line-up on the Brabourne surface.

Earlier in the day, Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow's fifties powered England XI to a competitive 282-run total.

Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Dinda and Shahbaz Nadeem bagged two wickets each to restrict the visitors after they got off to a flying start.

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli will be delighted with India A's show especially since Rahane was among the runs.

The Mumbai batsman's ideal day out will most definitely help him gain confidence ahead of the high-profile limited-overs series against England.

The India-England ODI series starts on January 15 in Pune.