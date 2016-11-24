 
ICC clause rubbishes ball tampering allegations against Virat Kohli

Updated: 24 November 2016 17:19 IST

A British tabloid on Tuesday accused that some footages indicated that Virat Kohli appeared to shine the ball using residue from a sweet during the first Test in Rajkot.

ICC clause rubbishes ball tampering allegations against Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli-led India drew the first Test vs England at Rajkot. © BCCI

Allegations of ball tampering levelled against Indian Test captain Virat Kohli by a British tabloid do not hold much ground as per the specific clauses in the ICC's Rules and Regulations about playing conditions.

A British tabloid on Tuesday accused that some footages indicated that Kohli appeared to shine the ball using residue from a sweet during the first Test in Rajkot.

The report claimed that TV cameras indicated Kohli putting his right hand towards his mouth and then appeared to shine one side of the ball.

However, there has been no complaint filed by the visiting team and they declined to comment on the issue.

As per ICC regulations on ball tampering, if a team wants to lodge a complaint about ball tampering by a rival team or its player, it has to be done within five days of the completion of the Test match.

According to ICC's 3.2.2.1 a Level 1 Offence or a Level 2 Offence that is alleged to have been committed at any time or place (whether on the field of play or otherwise), then the report must be lodged with the Match Referee (or, where, for logistical reasons, it is impractical to lodge with the Match Referee, the ICC's Cricket Operations Department) within five (5) days of the commission of the alleged offence."

The match in question is the Rajkot Test which ended on November 13 and if England team had any complaints, they needed to make it official by November 18.

All the ICC clauses, thus, put to rest media reports surrounding the incident.

  Virat Kohli is accused of shinning the ball with residue of a sweet
  No complaint was filed by England against Kohli
  1st Test between India and England was played in Rajkot
