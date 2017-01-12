'Spot Me': Nostalgic Virat Kohli Shares Unseen Photo

While putting up the picture, Virat Kohli asked people to spot him in it.

India's new limited-overs cricket captain Virat Kohli was in rather a nostalgic mood on Thursday, as he shared a very rare photo of himself on Twitter and Instagram. Kohli, who was already India's Test skipper, was appointed captain of the ODI and T20 sides after MS Dhoni stepped down last week. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old described the feeling of leading India in all three formats as 'surreal'. That is probably what the Delhi cricketer wanted to highlight when he shared a photo from his days as a junior cricketer.

Good old days ????

Spot me in the picture ?? ??#Throwback pic.twitter.com/1ge18EReDT — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 12, 2017

"It is quite surreal. I never thought this day is going to come to my life. When I came to the team, I was always looking to perform, get more opportunities and build solid consistent career and contribute to the team in winning games," said the prolific right-handed batsman said on Wednesday.

Kohli's rise from Delhi's cricket circuit to the top of Indian cricket is nothing short of sensational. The stylish right-hander is today, not just the biggest name in Indian sport but also one of the most marketable athletes on the planet.

"I feel everything is God sent. Anything happens to you, happens for a reason and happens at a right time in your life," he added.

Kohli said it is a privilege that he was found worthy of taking the legacy forward and having the responsibility to lead the team in all three formats.

Kohli will lead the Indian side in the three match ODI series against England commencing on January 15 in Pune.