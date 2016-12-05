Eoin Morgan Returns to Captain England's ODI Team vs India

Eoin Morgan did not travel with the England team to Bangladesh due to security reasons.

Eoin Morgan did not travel with the England team to Bangladesh due to security reasons. © Reuters

Eoin Morgan returns to captain England in both the One Day International and Twenty20 series with India after opting out of the Bangladesh part of the tour over security fears.

The 30-year-old Ireland-born batsman -- who has overseen a revival in England's fortunes in the ODI format since their embarrassing first round exit at last year's World Cup -- has been joined in both the squads by Alex Hales who also sat out the Bangladesh tour for similar reasons.

Jos Buttler, who replaced Morgan as captain for the Bangladesh leg of the tour, is also in the squad.

Morgan and Hales both decided not to tour Bangladesh despite the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) giving the thumbs up with regards to security after an inspection visit to Bangladesh led by team security chief Reg Dickason.

Joe Root, who is presently in India with the Test squad who trail India 2-0 with two Tests remaining, returns to the squad having been rested for England's ODI series victory over Bangladesh in October.

Ben Duckett, Steven Finn and James Vince all miss out on selection from a squad which has won nine of their last 12 ODIs.

England will play three ODIs and three Twenty20s during the three-week tour with the ODI opener taking place on Sunday January 15 in Pune.

Squads:

ODI: Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes

T20: Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey