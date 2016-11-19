Stuart Broad Suffers Tendon Strain But Will Continue to Bowl

Visakhapatnam:

England fast bowler Stuart Broad suffered a tendon strain on day three of the second Test but he will continue to bowl in India's second innings.

"Stuart Broad has strained a tendon and one of the small joints in his right forefoot. The injury will be reviewed further at the end of this Test. He will continue to bowl in India's second innings," an England team spokesperson said.

The visitors face a herculean task to save the game with India leading by 298 runs at stumps on day three.

Broad was effective in his six overs on Saturday, conceding just six runs besides picking up the wicket of Indian openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul.

Broad's injury scare has added to the woes of a team already missing leading paceman Chris Woakes who is nursing a knee injury.

Woakes' replacement James Anderson has just returned to action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

England have Steven Finn and Jake Ball in the squad as pace backup for the marathon five-match series. The first Test at Rajkot ended in a draw.