 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Stuart Broad Suffers Tendon Strain But Will Continue to Bowl

Updated: 19 November 2016 18:24 IST

Stuart Broad, who had left the field on the first day of the match due to discomfort in his wrist and foot, did bowl six overs on Saturday and took two wickets

Stuart Broad Suffers Tendon Strain But Will Continue to Bowl
England pacer Stuart Broad is nursing a foot injury. © AFP

Visakhapatnam:

England fast bowler Stuart Broad suffered a tendon strain on day three of the second Test but he will continue to bowl in India's second innings.

"Stuart Broad has strained a tendon and one of the small joints in his right forefoot. The injury will be reviewed further at the end of this Test. He will continue to bowl in India's second innings," an England team spokesperson said.

The visitors face a herculean task to save the game with India leading by 298 runs at stumps on day three.

Broad was effective in his six overs on Saturday, conceding just six runs besides picking up the wicket of Indian openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul.

Broad's injury scare has added to the woes of a team already missing leading paceman Chris Woakes who is nursing a knee injury.

Woakes' replacement James Anderson has just returned to action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

England have Steven Finn and Jake Ball in the squad as pace backup for the marathon five-match series. The first Test at Rajkot ended in a draw.

Topics : Cricket England India Stuart Broad ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stuart Broad suffered a tendon strain on day three of 2nd Test
  • Broad was effective in his six overs on the third day
  • India lead England by 298 runs after the third day
Related Articles
Stuart Broad Says He Learned Bowling Tricks From Zaheer Khan
Stuart Broad Says He Learned Bowling Tricks From Zaheer Khan
England Took The Fourth Day's Honours: Sunil Gavaskar
England Took The Fourth Day's Honours: Sunil Gavaskar
India vs England: Stuart Broad Set to Miss Mohali Test
India vs England: Stuart Broad Set to Miss Mohali Test
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.