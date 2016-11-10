 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Don't Expect Ravichandran Ashwin to Pick 5-Wicket Hauls Regularly: Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 10 November 2016 23:26 IST

Not one to hold back, Sourav Ganguly said that pitches that they played against South Africa (2015) and Australia (2013) were absolute "minefields".

Don't Expect Ravichandran Ashwin to Pick 5-Wicket Hauls Regularly: Sourav Ganguly
Ravichandran Ashwin failed to impress in the 1st innings vs England at Rajkot. © BCCI

Former captain Sourav Ganguly feels that India's pace trio of Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have to lift their game as one can't expect Ravichandran Ashwin or a Ravindra Jadeja to pick fifers consistently on good pitches against quality opposition.

"On a Day 1 pitch like this (Rajkot), the fast bowlers need to come into play. That's why I keep harping that play on good pitches in India, so that you learn how to play overseas," Ganguly told ESPN Cricinfo.

Not one to hold back, the straight talking former skipper said that pitches that they played against South Africa (2015) and Australia (2013) were absolute "minefields" (common terminology for underprepared tracks).

He also pointed out that it will be impossible for Ashwin to get five-wicket hauls consistently.

"We played South Africa. Four Tests on minefields and it doesn't help anyone. If India play 5 Test matches on good pitches and Anil Kumble gets Shami, Yadav and Ishant to pick three wickets on the first day, India will become a better side. Because you don't expect Ravichandran Ashwin or a Ravindra Jadeja on a flat pitch against a good batting side to pick five wickets. They might do it once or twice but it is impossible for them to do it consistently," he stated.

'Happy that they are going through this'

Ganguly feels that India won't grow if the skipper tosses up the ball to a spinner on rank turner and match finishes in three days.

"No point just tossing the ball up to the spinners and pitches which turn square from Day 1. You win and go home. It doesn't help anyone and it doesn't help this young side. I am happy that they are going through this grind. It's a young side. You don't need to win Test match in 3 days, you need to win Test matches in five days, you still won a Test match," he was categorical in his assessment.

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had been critical of the pitches that India have played in the last few years and Ganguly also spoke in same vein.

"It's still early days in this match but I completely agree that pitches against Australia and South Africa were absolute minefields. I remember the Test match in Delhi (vs Australia) where it ended in 3 days. You can't produce Test pitches like these. I believe what's happening is good for Indian cricket."

As a president of CAB, Ganguly said that he was impressed that Virat Kohli not for once asked for a turner when India played against New Zealand at Kolkata.

"They played against New Zealand, I got no request from anyone. When Kohli met me, he asked me about the pitch, I said, "There's a bit of grass on it. I kept watching him, what he did, first hand, three days that they were training. These are signs that will help them get better."

Topics : India Ravichandran Ashwin Sourav Ganguly Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England batsmen didn't let Ravichandran Ashwin dominate in 1st innings
  • Ashwin picked up just two wickets, as England posted 537 runs
  • Sourav Ganguly questioned the performers of India's pacers at Rajkot
Related Articles
R Ashwin Trolled By MS Dhoni's Fans Over No Mention in ICC Best Cricketer Award Tweet
R Ashwin Trolled By MS Dhoni's Fans Over No Mention in ICC Best Cricketer Award Tweet
World No. 1 R Ashwin Named Cricketer Of The Year By ICC, Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar
World No. 1 R Ashwin Named Cricketer Of The Year By ICC, Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja 1 And 2 On Bowling Chart
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.