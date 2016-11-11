Cheteshwar Pujara Continues on Redemption Path, Hits Century vs England

Cheteshwar Pujara in action on the third day of India vs England 1st Test in Rajkot.

Cheteshwar Pujara has often been accused of going into a shell while batting. His immaculate technique was not so much in focus, as was the slow pace of his scoring runs.

On Friday, against England, Pujara reached the triple-figure in 169 balls, with a strike-rate of 59.17. The latter figure may not be a mind-boggling number, but for someone who was specifically told to improve strike-rate it is a proof of changing one's game, according to team's need.

Pujara was also involved in a 209-run for the second wicket with Murali Vijay and was dismissed by Ben Stokes at 124.

With his ninth Test ton, Pujara has also continued from where he left in the five-Test New Zealand series, where he scored three half-centuries and one ton.

This comes after, captain Virat Kohli had specifically said that the team needed runs from him at a faster pace.

"He (Pujara) is someone who absorbs the pressure really well, but after a certain stage in the innings there comes a time when the team needs runs. That's where we felt that he has the ability to capitalise. It was just about conveying that to him. He has worked hard on his game," Kohli said.

Pujara, no doubt, has taken his captain's advice seriously. On Friday, he came to bat after overnight batsman Gautam Gamnbhir (29) was dismissed.

He began in uncharacteristic fashion with boundaries almost all the initial overs and reached the 50-run mark in 75 balls. And then took another 94 balls to reach the triple figure mark.

He ran between the wickets with ease and coordinated well with Murali Vijay. At the start of Lunch session, Pujara and Vijay seemed to take it slowly as there was a period when India scored just four runs in 37 balls.

It seemed Pujara would get his ton in the second session itself but achieved it in the third.