 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

India vs England: Ben Stokes Adds Salt To India's Wounds

Updated: 10 November 2016 13:22 IST

Ben Stokes scored his fourth Test century and first against India in the Rajkot match

India vs England: Ben Stokes Adds Salt To India's Wounds
Ben Stokes scored his fourth century in Tests on Thursday. © BCCI

English batsmen continued to pile on the misery for India as a third visiting player, this time Ben Stokes, scored a century in only the first innings of the first Test being played at Rajkot.

Stokes reached the three-figure mark with a sublime boundary to take off his helmet and raise his bat towards the dressing room, where his team applauded the effort.

This is the 25-year-old all-rounder's fourth hundred in Tests but his first against India and in Asia and what better time to get it than when England really needed him to fire.

England had lost Joe Root, who had stabilised the visitor's innings, but that score had to be consolidated. And in came Stokes, who played a fluid knock to bring up his century and solidify England's position in the match with help from another centurion Moeen Ali.

The Christchurch-born has been in form of late. He was undoubedtly England's player of the series in Bangladesh recenlty. The fiery all-rounder was the highest run-getter as well as the highest wicket-taker for England in the two-Test series.

He took 11 wickets and scored a total of 128 runs at an average of 32. But what stood out was the ability he showed while facing Bangladesh's spin bowlers in the first Test at Chittagong.

With the pitch taking some turn in the second innings, Stokes rescued England from a precarious position with a gritty 85 that helped his team put up a winning target.

 

 

 

 

Topics : Cricket India England Ben Stokes Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes scored his fourth Test century
  • This was his first hundred against India
  • This is the first Test being played at Rajkot
Related Articles
India vs England, 3rd Test Highlights: India Win By 8 Wickets to Lead Series 2-0
India vs England, 3rd Test Highlights: India Win By 8 Wickets to Lead Series 2-0
Sourav Ganguly vs Andrew Flintoff Then, It's Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes Now
Sourav Ganguly vs Andrew Flintoff Then, It's Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes Now
I Never Look up For Praise From Anyone: Adil Rashid
I Never Look up For Praise From Anyone: Adil Rashid
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.