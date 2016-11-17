Amit Mishra Has Been Made a Scapegoat For 1st Test Failure: Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his surprise at the omission of spinner Amit Mishra from the Indian team for the 2nd Test vs England in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to NDTV following the end of Day 1's play, Gavaskar said, "It's surprising that Amit Mishra has been dropped. I think he has been made a scapegoat for India's failure to bowl out England in the 1st Test in Rajkot."

Mishra had picked a total of three wickets in Rajkot, including two in England's second innings. He was replaced by debutant Jayant Yadav for the 2nd Test on Wednesday.

Gavaskar, however, reserved high praise for Indian skipper Virat Kohli and top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, whose centuries put India in a commanding position at stumps on Day 1.

"Virat Kohli puts high-price on his wickets. He has hunger for hundreds. And it's not just his progress as a batsman, but his progress as a person has been phenomenal as well. He is a wonderful role model," said Gavaskar. Kohli finished the day unbeaten on 151 as India were 317/4 at stumps.

On Pujara, Gavaskar said, "Cheteshwar Pujara's transformation has been great. He is playing a lot more shots. I hope his strike rate encourages IPL teams to pick him."

The legendary batsman cautioned Kohli and co. against England bowler James Anderson, who he said will be looking to strike early with the new ball on Day 2.