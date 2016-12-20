 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Seven Seals 4-0 Series Win For India vs England

Updated: 20 December 2016 16:57 IST

The 103-run opening stand between Alastair Cook (49) and Keaton Jennings (54) had raised England's hopes, but Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance after lunch led to a batting collapse. India won by an innings and 75 runs.

5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Seven Seals 4-0 Series Win For India vs England
Ravindra Jadeja bagged seven wickets and also completed a sensational catch during England's 2nd innings. © BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja claimed seven wickets to help India beat England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test in Chennai on Tuesday. The thrilling win at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium meant that Virat Kohli's men become the first Indian team to go unbeaten in 18 matches.

The left-arm spinner ended with career-best figures of 7-48 to bowl out England for 207 runs as the visitors failed to hold on for a draw.

The 103-run opening stand between Alastair Cook (49) and Keaton Jennings (54) had raised England's hopes, but Jadeja's brilliance after lunch led to a batting collapse.

The Saurashtra cricketer dismissed the openers early in the afternoon session with skipper Cook losing his wicket to the left-arm spinner for the sixth time in the series.

Jennings top-scored with 54 as England's batting order wilted under the pressure in the afternoon session.

Virat Kohli's men erupted in joy after Jadeja got number eleven Jake Ball for nought to finish a famous series.

Not only did India avenge their 2012 series loss to England at home but the hosts also won their first contest against Cook's side since 2011.

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surprisingly went wicketless but ended as the series' highest wicket-taker with 28 scalps, above Jadeja (26).

Indian batsman Karun Nair had put India on course to victory with his record-breaking triple century on Day 4.

Nair's unbeaten 303 saw the hosts declare their first innings on a record 759-7 -- their highest-ever Test total -- to secure a 282-run lead.

Nair was named man of the match for his unbeaten 303-run knock in India's first innings, while Kohli was awarded man of the series for accumulating 655 runs in the series.
 
(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India England Cricket India vs England 2016 Alastair Cook Virat Kohli
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja ended with figures of 7/48
  • India won the 5th Test by an innings and 75 runs
  • India won the series 4-0 vs England
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.