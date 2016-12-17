India Start Confidently After England Post 477 In Chennai Test

Patel and Rahul led India's reply after England posted a formidable total in their first innings.

Parthiv Patel and KL Rahul gave India a solid start on Day 2 of the Chennai Test after the hosts bowled out England for 477 runs in their first innings.

Patel was promoted up the order after Murali Vijay bruised his shoulder while fielding. The wicketkeeper-batsman did not disappoint, as he remained unbeaten on 28 at the close of play on Saturday.

Rahul, who has struggled since his return, also looked positive and ended the day undefeated on 30.

After stupendous knocks from Moeen Ali and Joe Root on Day 1, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid were stars of the show for England with the bat on the second day of the fifth Test.

Debutant Dawson remained unbeaten on 66 as Alastair Cook's side was bowled out in the evening session. Dawson's knock included 5 fours and a six.

Having started the day on 284-4, England slipped to 321-7 in the morning session before Dawson and Adil Rashid (60) defied the Indian bowling attack with a 108-run stand eighth wicket.

The two got together after Moeen Ali returned to the pavilion having score 146 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's best bowler with figures of 3/106, while Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took two each.

Yadav dismissed Rashid before tea, getting him caught behind for 60.

Indian bowlers dominated the morning session, striking at regular intervals to halt England's march on Day 2.

England's centurion Moeen Ali added just 26 runs to his overnight score before getting out to Yadav's short ball.

Ali, who had recorded his fourth Test ton on day one, smashed 13 fours and a six in an otherwise controlled knock.

England, who have already lost the series 3-0, are searching for a consolation win before they head home for their Christmas break.

(With inputs from AFP)