2nd Test: Fiery Virat Kohli Punishes England Bowlers With 14th Century

Updated: 17 November 2016 18:55 IST

Virat Kohli scored his 14th century in 154 balls as India cruised towards a big total on the first day of the second Test in Vizag.

Virat Kohli in action on Day 1 of second India vs England Test in Vizag. © BCCI

If Virat Kohli showed England in the first Test that he could save a match with dogged resistance, the first day of the second Test in Vizag saw the Indian captain giving the visitors a taste of his aggressive batting.

Kohli hit his 14th Test ton in just 154 balls at a strike-rate of 64.00 as India cruised towards a big total on the first day of the second Test. This was also his seventh as captain in 19 games.

At the close of play on Day 1, Kohli was batting on 151 with India putting up a commendable score of 317/4. The prospect of a third double hundred by Kohli also looks bright. He had earlier scored 200 against West Indies in July, while his second (211) came against New Zealand last month.

Kohli became the first Test captain to score two double hundreds, and he now has the chance to become the first captain to score three double hundreds.

The highest score by any Indian Test captain is 224 - scored by Mahendra Singh Dhoni against Australia in 2012-13.

However, Kohli needs to thank Adil Rashid for reaching the century mark. The India captain was let off while batting on 56 by Rashid, who was standing at long leg, with Ben Stokes being the bowler.

