 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

1st Test: England Cricketers Wear 'Poppies With Pride' vs India at Rajkot

Updated: 11 November 2016 15:36 IST

Alastair Cook's men wore the red flower symbol, which honours war dead, on the right collar of their shirts and held a minute's silence before play on Day 3 in the first Test between India in Rajkot

1st Test: England Cricketers Wear 'Poppies With Pride' vs India at Rajkot
England players stand for a minute silence before play on Day 3 in 1st Test vs India at Rajkot. © BCCI

Rajkot:

England's cricketers wore their "poppies with pride" on Friday as the national football team headed for a collision with FIFA over the commemorative flowers.

Alastair Cook's men wore the red flower symbol, which honours war dead, on the right collar of their shirts and held a minute's silence before play on Day 3 in the first Test against India in Rajkot.

FIFA, football's world governing body, is in dispute with England and Scotland after warning they could be sanctioned if they wear poppies when they play at Wembley on Friday.

FIFA doesn't allow teams to wear political, commercial or religious symbols.

But the teams have vowed to defy the ban during their match on Friday, which is commemorated as Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War I.

"It's important for the national team to pay their respects," Cook said.

"We hope that the team wearing their poppies with pride will help drive even more awareness and help make a real difference to the lives of servicemen and women, veterans and their loved ones."

Topics : England India Alastair Cook Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England's cricketers wore their poppies on right shirt collar
  • They held a minute's silence before play on Day 3 in 1st Test vs India
  • The red flower symbol, called poppies, honours the war dead
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.