1st Test: England Cricketers Wear 'Poppies With Pride' vs India at Rajkot

England players stand for a minute silence before play on Day 3 in 1st Test vs India at Rajkot. © BCCI

England's cricketers wore their "poppies with pride" on Friday as the national football team headed for a collision with FIFA over the commemorative flowers.

Alastair Cook's men wore the red flower symbol, which honours war dead, on the right collar of their shirts and held a minute's silence before play on Day 3 in the first Test against India in Rajkot.

FIFA, football's world governing body, is in dispute with England and Scotland after warning they could be sanctioned if they wear poppies when they play at Wembley on Friday.

FIFA doesn't allow teams to wear political, commercial or religious symbols.

But the teams have vowed to defy the ban during their match on Friday, which is commemorated as Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of World War I.

"It's important for the national team to pay their respects," Cook said.

"We hope that the team wearing their poppies with pride will help drive even more awareness and help make a real difference to the lives of servicemen and women, veterans and their loved ones."