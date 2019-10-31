VVS Laxman, former India batsman, has opined that India will beat Bangladesh 2-1 in the upcoming Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting November 3. The first T20I will be played in Delhi while Rajkot will host the second match and the final game will be played in Nagpur. "It will be a tough series for the home team since Bangladesh are travelling with a strong side, but I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India," Laxman said. Virat Kohli, India's captain across all formats, has been rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the absence of Kohli.
Laxman also added that India's top-order will pose a difficult challenge for Bangladesh's bowling attack.
"Also, with the form Rohit and KL Rahul are in right now, with (Shikhar) Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series," Laxman added.
Bangladesh will travel to India without their captain, Shakib Al Hasan, who was banned from all forms of cricket by the ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches during the Bangladesh's tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in in January 2018.
Speaking on Bangladesh's bowling attack, Laxman said that Mustafizur will hold the key for the visitors.
"However, on their bowling department pressure will be more on Mustafizur (Rahman) to deliver since the fast-bowling line-up looks inexperienced compared to their spin bowler in the team."
"Mustafizur would need to play key-role in picking-up early wickets with the new ball, since Virat is not there in the side and team India seems to be little inexperienced in the middle order," Laxman concluded.
(With IANS inputs)