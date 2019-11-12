India vs Bangladesh series shifts focus from the shortest format to game's most challenging and longest format -- Test cricket -- and with that Indian skipper Virat Kohli also returns at the helm of affairs after enjoying his vacation in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli announced his return to the cricket field by posting several pictures on Twitter, which show him sweating it out on the ground during Team India's net session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting on Thursday in Indore. "Training done, Great to be back with the boys," Kohli tweeted along with the pictures from the training session.

Training done Great to be back with the boys pic.twitter.com/Wq9J6nHMez — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 12, 2019

The two-Test series against Bangladesh starts on November 14. The second match of the series will be a historic affair as India will be hosting its first-ever Day-Night Test.

Keeping that in mind, the Indian players took turns to get used to how the pink ball behaves in comparison to the traditional red-ball during the net session ahead of the series opener against Bangladesh.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, who were not part of the just-concluded T20I series, used the opportunity to prepare themselves for the pink ball challenge.

These players went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and had a couple of practice sessions with the pink ball under the watchful eyes of NCA Head Rahul Dravid.

"We had two good practice sessions, actually four but two with pink ball - one during the day and one under lights. It was actually exciting," Rahane said ahead of the first Test.

Kohli, who was playing constant cricket even before the start of the World Cup 2019, was given a short break and the Indian skipper fully utilised it by spending it with wife Anushka Sharma.

The India skipper celebrated his 31st birthday on November 5 with his wife on vacation in Bhutan.

(With PTI inputs)