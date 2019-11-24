 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

"Learnt To Stand Up, Give It Back": Virat Kohli Credits Sourav Ganguly For Winning Habit

Updated: 24 November 2019 15:16 IST

This is India's third consecutive clean sweep in Tests, a record fourth successive win by an innings and a record seventh series triumph in the longest format.

"Learnt To Stand Up, Give It Back": Virat Kohli Credits Sourav Ganguly For Winning Habit
Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 136 runs. © Twitter

Virat Kohli thanked newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for cultivating a winning habit at the time of his captaincy, adding that the current team is "just carrying it forward". India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second Test to complete a 2-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. This is India's third consecutive clean sweep in Tests, a record fourth successive win by an innings and a record seventh series triumph in the longest format. "The idea is to establish yourself in the middle and we have learnt to stand up and give it back. It all started with Dada's team and we are just carrying it forward," India captain Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"The bowling group now is fearless and they believe in themselves playing against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years," he added.

This was India's first-ever day-night Test and after making an impressive debut with the pink ball, the Indian skipper didn't hesitate to call the crowd support "amazing". 

"The numbers have only gotten better. I think yesterday was even more than Day 1 and we didn't expect so many people would turn up today especially us having chance of finishing the game very early, but still to see so many people witnessing an Indian win in the stadium is special and I think it sets a great example and also reiterates the point I made about Test centres," Kohli said. 

Kohli top-scored with 136 runs, including 18 boundaries, as India declared for 347/9 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 106.

Ishant Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief for India as he claimed a five-wicket haul to bowl out Bangladesh for a paltry total after they opted to bat.

Ishant returned 4/56 in the second innings, besides a five-wicket haul by Umesh Yadav, to wrap Bangladesh for 195, with Mahmudullah retired hurt. 

Heaping praise on his fast bowlers, Kohli said: "Only your belief can make you win. If you feel fast bowlers are not in the game then you are already into a negative mindset. With the way these guys are bowling now, they can pick up wickets on any surface at home or away."

India had earlier defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match T20I series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Eden Gardens Eden Gardens
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli thanked newly-appointed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
  • Kohli said his team is carrying forward Ganguly's legacy
  • India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second Test
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: India Consolidate Lead In World Test Championship Standings With Clean Sweep Over Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: India Consolidate Lead In World Test Championship Standings With Clean Sweep Over Bangladesh
Virat Kohli Shatters Plethora Of Records As India Clinch Test Series Against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli Shatters Plethora Of Records As India Clinch Test Series Against Bangladesh
Day-Night Test: India Crush Bangladesh, Claim Record 4th Straight Innings Win In Tests
Day-Night Test: India Crush Bangladesh, Claim Record 4th Straight Innings Win In Tests
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli's Wicket Inspired Bangladesh To Make A Comeback, Says Al-Amin Hossain
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Help India Dominate Day 2 Of Day-Night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Help India Dominate Day 2 Of Day-Night Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.