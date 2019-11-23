 
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly Praises "Run Machine" Virat Kohli After 27th Test Hundred

Updated: 23 November 2019 18:15 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly also said that sighting a pink ball is easier than the red ball.

India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on Virat Kohli who scored his 27th Test hundred. © AFP

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is easier than its traditional red avatar. Visibility of the heavily-lacquered ball especially during the twilight period has been a talking point ahead of the country's first Day-Night Test. Virat Kohli, who slammed his 27th Test hundred on Day 2 and was dismissed for 136, batted throughout the "twilight zone" on the first day without facing any difficulty although against a weak Bangladesh bowling attack.

Asked how the Indian captain aced the pink ball challenge, Ganguly said: "He is a run machine."

On the visibility, Ganguly said: "It's actually easier than the red ball."

Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle also heaped praise for the Delhi boy. He wrote, "Another classy century. 27. In the same number of innings it took Tendulkar. Kohli idolises Tendulkar, he is, literally, following in his footsteps."

A fan gushed, "Colour of ball change with match, But class of Champ never change."

"This Man is Unstoppable @imVkohli, With Another 100* #Runmachine", wrote another.

A fan remarked: "What a century!!! As a captain he scored 20 century pass pointing n behind G.Smith.. wht a conversion rate he is having 55%...when kholi play nobody look like him.. his shots wonderful.. number 70..."

A post read: "King Kohli Carnage at Eden Garden ! 1st to score a day n night test hundred. #KingKohli @imVkohli, @BCCI #legend What an occasion to score a memorable one. Well done And congrats @imVkohli."

Ganguly thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday, and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event," he said.

Ganguly, who was the man behind India agreeing to play a pink ball test after initial resistance, said the success of the first day lay in the fact that 60,000 spectators watched the action.

"So many watched the match that is most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy."

Bangladesh were shot out for 106 in their first innings in a sorry display of batting. Ganguly said they don't have key players. Bangladesh are without regular captain Shakib Al Hasan and experienced opener Tamim Iqbal.

"They don't have 4-5 main players," he said.

Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink ball Test in Australia next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens Eden Gardens Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test India vs Bangladesh
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on Virat Kohli who scored 27th Test hundred
  • Sourav Ganguly said that sighting a pink ball is easier than red ball
  • Fans also lauded the run-machine Virat Kohli for his record century
