 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Fast Becoming India's Best Ever Skipper, Says Michael Vaughan

Updated: 16 November 2019 20:16 IST

After the win, Virat Kohli praised India's pace attack that helped crush Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Fast Becoming India
Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and paid a huge compliment to Virat Kohli. © AFP

Virat Kohli registered his 10th innings win as India's Test captain to go past MS Dhoni's tally of nine and Mohammad Azharuddin's eight in Indore on Saturday. Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days to take 1-0 lead in two-match series. The win in Indore was also India's sixth consecutive Test victory as the hosts equalled their best ever-run in the longest format. India had previously won six consecutive Tests under MS Dhoni in 2013. Kohli, who is already India's most successful Test captain, with 32 wins in 52 matches, did not contribute with the bat in Indore but his captaincy was widely appreciated on social media after the massive win.

In fact, former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and paid a huge compliment to the current Indian skipper. 

"Virat must be fast becoming India's best ever skipper ... #INDvBAN," Michael Vaughan wrote.

Bangladesh's gamble to bat first after winning the toss backfired badly against the Indian pace attack.

After the win, Kohli praised his pace attack that helped crush Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs.

"Don't know what to say, another clinical performance," Kohli said after the win.

"These guys (our pacemen) are on top of their game, when they bowl, it looks like any pitch is a good pitch.

"Jasprit (Bumrah) isn't here but this is a dream combination for any captain. Having strong bowlers the most important thing in any team," he added.

The second and final match is a day-night clash, with India hosting their first-ever pink-ball Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from November 22.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Michael Vaughan India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli registered his 10th innings win as India's Test captain
  • India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days
  • The win in Indore was also India's sixth consecutive Test victory
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal
India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal
Virat Kohli Says Current Crop Of Indian Fast Bowlers "Dream Combination" For Any Captain
Virat Kohli Says Current Crop Of Indian Fast Bowlers "Dream Combination" For Any Captain
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record After India's Emphatic Win In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch
"Are You Up For Trading Virat, AB?": Rajasthan Royals Ask RCB, Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter
"Are You Up For Trading Virat, AB?": Rajasthan Royals Ask RCB, Engage In Funny Banter On Twitter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.