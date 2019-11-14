 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Virat Kohli Asks Indore Crowd To Cheer For Mohammed Shami And Not Him. Watch Video

Updated: 14 November 2019 16:33 IST

Mohammed Shami was in fiery form, claiming three wickets, as he and the other Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 150 all out in the first inning.

The crowd support in Indore worked magic for Mohammed Shami. © Twitter

Virat Kohli won hearts of many after videos of him asking the Indore crowd to clap for Mohammed Shami instead of him started doing the rounds on Internet. The incident happened on the first day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The crowd support, encouraged by skipper Virat Kohli, worked magic for Mohammed Shami as he struck on the very next ball, castling Mushfiqur Rahim down for 43 on the fifth ball of the 54th over. Mohammed Shami trapped Mehidy Hasan LBW for a golden duck in the next delivery to help India reduce Bangladesh to 140/7 at tea.

Shami, who claimed a hat-trick in the 2019 World Cup, got himself to the brink of a maiden Test hat-trick but failed to strike a triple. Taijul Islam, facing his first delivery, defended successfully.

Shami finished 3/27, while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with two wickets each, as India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 in 58.3 overs.

Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of the two-Test series in Indore.

Rahim remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 43 runs off 105 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while five of their batsmen were dismissed for a single-digit score.

However, fast bowler Abu Jayed gave Bangladesh an early breakthrough as dismissed Rohit Sharma for six in the eighth over.

In a recent three-match Test series against South Africa, Rohit batted as Test opener for the first time in his career. He had top-scored in the series with 529 runs in four innings, with a maiden double hundred in the longest format.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test
Highlights
  • Kohli asked the Indore crowd to clap for Shami instead of him
  • The incident happened on the first day of the first Test
  • Mohammed Shami finished 3/27 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150
