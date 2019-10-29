Sourav Ganguly Thanks Virat Kohli After Confirmation Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly thanked captain Virat Kohli after the second Test against Bangladesh to be played in Kolkata was confirmed as a day-night match . It will be the first day-night Test to be played in India. "I'm extremely honoured that Eden Gardens will host the inaugural day-night Test match. I thank Bangladesh Cricket Board President and his team for accepting our request on such short notice. I also thank India Captain Virat Kohli for his co-operation," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The BCB has confirmed and we are having a pink-ball Test. It's a good development. Test cricket needs this push. Me and my team were bent on it and thanks to Virat (Kohli) also, he agreed," Sourav Ganguly had said earlier.

Sourav Ganguly, who took office as BCCI President last week, had made it clear that he would push for India to play and host day-night Test matches.

It has been four years since the first day-night Test was played, when Australia took on New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015. This will be the first time India will play a Test match under the lights.

After taking charge of the BCCI, Ganguly had discussed day-night Tests with Virat Kohli and had said that the skipper was in favour of it.

India will play Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, beginning on November 14. The first Test will be played in Indore. The second Test, to be held at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, will start on November 22.

The match at Eden Gardens will begin at 2 pm IST and have Tea and Drinks breaks.