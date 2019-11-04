 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly Thanks Both Teams For Playing Under Tough Conditions In Delhi

Updated: 04 November 2019 10:40 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to thank both the teams for playing the first T20I under tough conditions in Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly Thanks Both Teams For Playing Under Tough Conditions In Delhi
Bangladesh chased down the target with three balls to spare against India in Delhi. © Twitter

India lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series opener at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Ahead of the game, air pollution in Delhi was the talk of the town as air quality in the national capital deteriorated to hazardous levels. The smog settled down in the nick of time for the first T20I to start on schedule. After the match, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, took to Twitter to thank both teams for turning up on the field amid health concerns due to the air pollution in Delhi. "Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh," Sourav Ganguly tweeted.

In the match, Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat. The visitors got off to a great start as India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for nine in the first over.

19-year-old Aminul Islam, playing his second T20I, rattled the Indian middle-order as he finished with figures of two for 22 in three overs.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan was looking set for a big score but a mix-up in the middle with Rishabh Pant ended Dhawan's innings at 41. India posted 148 for six in their 20 overs.

Like India, Bangladesh too lost their opening batsman in the first over as Deepak Chahar sent back Liton Das for seven.

Soumya Sarkar and debutant Mohammed Naim put on 46 runs for the second wicket but it was Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten innings of 60 that helped the visitors chase down the target with three balls to spare.

With the win, Bangladesh go 1-0 up in the 3-match T20I series against India. The second T20I will be played in Rajkot on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Sourav Ganguly Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost to Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first T20I in Delhi
  • Sourav Ganguly thanked both teams for playing under tough conditions
  • Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 60 helped Bangladesh beat India
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Took Three Seconds To Agree For Day-Night Test, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Took Three Seconds To Agree For Day-Night Test, Says Sourav Ganguly
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Virat Kohli Passionate About Development Of NCA, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Passionate About Development Of NCA, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
India vs Bangladesh: "Trying To Get Hold Of Sachin Tendulkar", Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly Says Will Create System Where Ravi Shastri Is More Involved In NCA
Sourav Ganguly Says Will Create System Where Ravi Shastri Is More Involved In NCA
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.