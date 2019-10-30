 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Michael Vaughan Says "No Sympathy For Shakib Al Hasan", Wants Longer Ban For Corruption

Updated: 30 October 2019 11:31 IST

Michael Vaughan said that the two-year ban given to Shakib Al Hasan wasn't enough

Shakib Al Hasan was Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain before his ban. © AFP

Shakib Al Hasan was given a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the ban on the Bangladesh all-rounder "should have been longer". Michael Vaughan tweeted that he had no sympathy for Shakib Al Hasan and that players are given regular briefings and know what they have to report straight away. "No sympathy what's so ever for Shakib Al Hasan ... Non what's so ever," Vaughan tweeted. "In this era the players get briefed all the time about what they can & cant do and what that have to report straight away ... 2 yrs isn't enough ... Should have been longer," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years (one year suspended) by the ICC, after he "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code".

Vaughan was slammed by some fans on Twitter for his comments on Shakib Al Hasan.

"Common Michael he didn't accepted the money. 18 months ban, just for not reporting is too harsh," a fan tweeted.

"Yes he should have reported that he was approached, but a two year ban? That's way too harsh. Do we know the whole story? Maybe they threatened his family if he reported it. Who knows? Punishing the victim won't eradicate match fixing. He sounds like a scapegoat," another user tweeted.

Not one to sit quiet, Vaughan tweeted again, refusing to back down from his stance.

"For all you abusing I have zero tolerance for corruption .. It doesn't matter what team you play for .. Players these days know exactly what they can and can't do .. also know they have to report anything .. if they don't they know the consequences," he tweeted.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play India in a three-match T20I series starting on Sunday and in a two-match Test series which starts on November 14.

Comments
Highlights
  • Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for 2 years by the ICC
  • Michael Vaughan said players are briefed enough to know what to report
  • He said the 2-year ban on Shakib Al Hasan was not enough
