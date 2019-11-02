Rohit Sharma will lead India in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh starting in Delhi on Sunday. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the limited overs leg of the series and in his absence, Rohit will be looking to put his best foot forward as a stand-in skipper. "My job as a captain is very simple - I just want to take the team forward from where Virat has left the team. What I have done at the limited opportunities that I have got is to maintain what Virat has done previously with the team. I am just trying to carry that forward," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the first T20I.

Rohit, who led India to the Asia Cup win last last year, added the hosts will not take Bangladesh lightly although the visitors are without top players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

"Bangladesh is a very good team. All these years, we have seen how well they have performed, not just at home but away also whenever they have gone out. Especially against us, they have always put us under pressure. So, there's no way we look this team differently," he said.

"I understand there are two key players missing (Shakib and Tamim), but they still have quality in their squad which can upset any team on that particular day. I wouldn't say upset but I would say beat. They are very mature cricketers now as all these players have played for long time," Rohit added.

There is plenty of concern ahead of the T20I in Delhi due to the air pollution in the national capital.

However, Rohit Sharma had said that he has played in the city before and he did not face any problem.

"I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played," Rohit Sharma said on Thursday.

"We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," he added.

The second T20I is on November 7 in Rajkot and the third on November 10 in Nagpur.

(With IANS Inputs)