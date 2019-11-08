 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal On His Muscles, Bowling In Hilarious Interview

Updated: 08 November 2019 14:18 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal played crucial roles as India won the second T20I at Rajkot to level the series at 1-1.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal On His Muscles, Bowling In Hilarious Interview
Rohit Sharma made a special appearance on "Chahal TV". © Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who powered India to victory in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Rajkot with a stunning 43-ball 85, came up with some hilarious replies to Yuzvendra Chahal in an interview shared by BCCI. After leading his team to a win on his 100th T20I, Rohit, who was appearing on the legspinner's "Chahal TV", was asked about how he got the power to hit sixes like he does, when he told sarcastically told Chahal that he too had the muscles to hit the big shots.

Then, as Chahal gives Rohit a send-off at the end of the video, wishing him a 100 more T20I appearances, Rohit says "My 100s will keep coming but when will you take a 5-wicket haul?" Chahal immediately replies saying he is making all efforts, before the two break off into laughter.

In the tenth over of India's innings, Rohit Sharma took the attack to Bangladesh offspinner Mosaddek Hussain, hitting him for sixes off his first three deliveries. "First three balls, three sixes. What was going on in your head then? Were you thinking of going for six sixes?" Chahal asks Rohit in the interview.

"I was trying to go for the six sixes. But when I missed the fourth ball, I thought I'd take singles off the last two," Rohit replies.

"It was quite humid out there. How do you get this much power? Hitting sixes, continuously running between the wickets..." Chahal asks. "You don't need muscles to hit sixes," Rohit starts off when Chahal interrupts him saying "So I can hit them too?"

"Yeah of course you can, but you have good muscles," Rohit says before asking him to flaunt them. The spinner obliges, flexing his right arm to show off his biceps.

At the end of the interview, Chahal teases that "The next time 'Rohita' Sharma comes on 'Chahal TV', I hope he comes after scoring a century and that he plays a 100 more matches," to which Rohit sharply responds "My hundreds will keep coming, but when will you take a 5-wicket haul?"

The interview left fans in splits, with one fan tweeting "5 wickets kab loge? Ro trolling chahal in hitmans style."

India comfortably beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. The series decider will be played on Sunday in Nagpur.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Bangladesh Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma said you don't need muscles to hit big sixes
  • Yuzvendra Chahal asked if that meant he could hit sixes too
  • Rohit said he could and that he had good muscles, asking him to show them
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: This Record Went Unnoticed As India Chased Down Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: This Record Went Unnoticed As India Chased Down Bangladesh's Total In 2nd T20I
India vs Bangladesh: What Rohit Sharma Can Do, Even Virat Kohli Can
India vs Bangladesh: What Rohit Sharma Can Do, Even Virat Kohli Can't, Says Virender Sehwag
India vs Bangladesh: Spinners Have A Big Role In T20 Cricket, Says Washington Sundar
India vs Bangladesh: Spinners Have A Big Role In T20 Cricket, Says Washington Sundar
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Error On Giant Screen. Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Error On Giant Screen. Watch
"Always Try To Do My Best": Rohit Sharma After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I vs Bangladesh
"Always Try To Do My Best": Rohit Sharma After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I vs Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.