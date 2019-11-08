 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Error On Giant Screen. Watch

Updated: 08 November 2019 11:41 IST

Rohit Sharma was unhappy with the error on the giant screen which ruled Bangladesh top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar not out during the second Twenty20 International (T20I).

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma was left infuriated with the decision. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma lost his cool during the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against Bangladesh on Thursday when an error on the giant screen, ruled Soumya Sarkar not out. The incident took place in the 13th over of the match after Rishabh Pant stumped Soumya Sarkar off a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal. The on-field umpires initially gave him out but later signalled for the third umpire Anil Chaudhary to check the stumping, with Soumya Sarkar waiting near the boundary line. The giant screen displayed the decision 'Not Out', leaving stand-in captain Rohit Sharma infuriated. However, Soumya Sarkar was sent back to the dressing room as the fourth umpire conveyed the decision to the top-order batsman.

Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction to the glitch here:

Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for 30 runs off 20 deliveries. His knock was laced with two boundaries and one hit over the fence. However, his efforts could not help Bangladesh register a series-clinching victory as India beat the visitors by eight wickets.

With the win, India levelled the T20I series at 1-1. The third and final match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.

After the T20I series, India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series, starting from November 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The second match at the Eden Gardens will also mark the first day-night Test to be played in India, which is slated to get underway from November 22.

India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma was unhappy with the error on the giant screen
  • Soumya Sarkar was sent back to the dressing room
  • India levelled the T20I series at 1-1
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

