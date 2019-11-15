 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Train With Pink Ball Under The Lights In Indore

Updated: 15 November 2019 22:22 IST

The Indian players are trying to get as much time to practice with the pink ball ahead of their first ever day-night Test which will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens starting November 22.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Train With Pink Ball Under The Lights In Indore
Rohit Sharma faced Ravichandran Ashwin in the nets under the lights. © AFP

Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin got a first feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday. With only two training sessions are possible under lights before the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens starting November 22, the Indian team is trying to make most of the time at their disposal. Couple of days before the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli and other top-order batsmen had a throwdown session in the afternoon but Friday was the first time when they had a nearly 35-minute session under lights.

It was opener Rohit and premier spinner Ashwin, who spent considerable time in one of the nets with head coach Ravi Shastri keeping a close watch on the proceedings.

Skipper Virat Kohli spoke about adjusting to the new colour under lights and that precisely was the exercise as the two senior players faced each other.

Ashwin bowled with the semi-new ball as Rohit and later Pujara also had a go. In the other nets, reserve batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill faced throwdown experts Raghavendra and Nuwan Seneviratne.

But it was the first net on which all eyes were trained on as Rohit was seen trying to give Ashwin the charge. Rohit and Pujara took turns to face Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep incidentally was very effective during the first Duleep Trophy that was played with pink Kookaburra balls as the batsmen were unable to pick the seam when the left-arm wrist spinner would flight the deliveries.

Kohli, his Test team deputy Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin have all spoken in unison that pink ball with more lacquer will swing more and fast bowlers are expected to remain in business for a fair amount of time.

"Obviously, it's a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven't even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don't understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," Ashwin had said on Thursday after the first day's play against Bangladesh.

Kohli, on his part, said that he would be interested to find out how the "old ball behaves and how the dew conditions can be countered".

Rahane said that with pink SG expected to swing more than the traditional "SG Test", the batsmen "need to play late and close to their body".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Bangladesh India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Broke Virender Sehwag
Rohit Sharma Broke Virender Sehwag's Record To Register Highest Individual ODI Score, On This Day
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Said He
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Said He'll Use Me Like Jasprit Bumrah, Says Deepak Chahar
Shreyas Iyer Reveals How Rohit Sharma Motivated Team When They "Were Feeling The Pressure"
Shreyas Iyer Reveals How Rohit Sharma Motivated Team When They "Were Feeling The Pressure"
Headache For Virat Kohli, Selectors If We Keep Performing Like This: Rohit Sharma
Headache For Virat Kohli, Selectors If We Keep Performing Like This: Rohit Sharma
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Highlights: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick As India Clinch Series 2-1
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Highlights: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick As India Clinch Series 2-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.