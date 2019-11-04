 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Rishabh Pant's Bad Day Behind Stumps Invites MS Dhoni Comparisons, Hilarious Memes On Twitter

Updated: 04 November 2019 00:02 IST

Rishabh Pant failed to impress much in the absence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps during the first T20 International between India and Bangladesh.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant scored 27 runs for India. © AFP

Rishabh Pant failed to impress much in the absence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps during the first T20 International between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to opt for Decision Review System (DRS) against Soumya Sarkar on the last ball of the 10th over. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was unsure but Rishabh Pant was confident of a caught behind opportunity. However, the UltraEdge showed a flat line as ball went past the bat.

Soumya Sarkar survived on 20, when Bangladesh were 62/2 in the chase of 149. While India lost the review because of Rishabh Pant in the 10th over, the young wicket-keeper had earlier failed to spot DRS chances against Mushfiqur Rahim, when he was trapped LBW twice.

Mushfiqur Rahim went on to score a match-winning knock of 60 runs off 43 balls, with the help of eight boundaries and a six.

The fans flooded Twitter with hilarious memes on Rishabh Pant's bad day at work, drawing parallels with veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni.

With the bat, Pant scored 27 runs, second-highest knock in the Indian innings after Shikhar Dhawan's 41. However, a mix-up between the two batsmen caused Dhawan a run out in the 15th over.

Amid concerns over air pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh opted to bowl and restricted India to 148 for six in 20 overs.

Rahim top-scored with 60 runs, while captain Mahmudullah was not out on 15 after he hit the winning six as Bangladesh chased down the target with three balls to spare.

This is Bangladesh's first-ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant failed to impress much in the absence of MS Dhoni
  • He convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to opt for DRS against Soumya Sarkar
  • Soumya Sarkar survived on 20, when Bangladesh were 62/2 in chase of 149
