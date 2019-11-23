 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant Released To Play Mushtaq Ali Trophy, KS Bharat To Join As Cover

Updated: 23 November 2019 10:22 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

KS Bharat will join the Indian team as Wriddhiman Saha's cover for the remainder of the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant Released To Play Mushtaq Ali Trophy, KS Bharat To Join As Cover
Rishabh Pant is expected to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies. © AFP

The Indian selection committee has decided to release Rishabh Pant to get some match time in domestic cricket ahead of the limited overs series against the West Indies next month. Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat will join the Indian team as Wriddhiman Saha's cover for the remainder of the second and final Test against Bangladesh. "Rishabh will be playing all the six matches (3 T20s and 3 ODIs) against the West Indies. The selectors thought it's only prudent that he goes and plays in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Delhi," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bharat, who has been a regular feature for India A in red ball matches finally got some consolation for his consistent performances during the last two seasons.

He has scored 3,909 runs in 69 first class games with eight hundreds and 20 half centuries which includes a triple hundred.

"I played the first pink ball match in Lucknow when it was introduced in the Duleep Trophy in 2015," Bharat told PTI on Friday evening as he was on his way to airport from his Visakhapatnam residence.

"I got a call and was asked to join the team in the morning. I am looking forward to share the dressing room with my idol Virat Bhai," said Bharat, who is likely to get only a couple of days with the match poised to end inside three days.

The ICC rule that came into effect in 2017 says that a substitute keeper can take place of the first team glovesman if he happens to sustain an on-field injury.

However, Wriddhiman Saha is doing perfectly fine at the moment and Bharat's inclusion is merely a precautionary measure.

"Wriddhiman is one of the best wicketkeepers of the current era. I'm hoping to learnt a lot from them. Too excited," Bharat added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Indian selection committee has decided to release Rishabh Pant
  • He will play the limited overs series against the West Indies next month
  • KS Bharat will join the Indian team as Wriddhiman Saha's cover
Related Articles
"Better Than Rishabh Pant": Ravichandran Ashwin Wows Fans By Batting Left-Handed. Watch
"Better Than Rishabh Pant": Ravichandran Ashwin Wows Fans By Batting Left-Handed. Watch
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant
India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant's Dismal Show In 3rd T20I Invites Flurry Of Memes
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
Sourav Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant, Says He Is A Superb Player
Sourav Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant, Says He Is A Superb Player
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.