 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Ravi Shastri's "Old Habits, Die Hard" Tweet Turns Into A Meme Fest

Updated: 14 November 2019 12:34 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Ravi Shastri was trolled heavily on the micro-blogging site after he posted a couple of pictures with a red ball in his hand.

India vs Bangladesh: Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri has often been criticised for his social media posts. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri, India's current head coach, once again became the target of social media trolls on the eve of the first Test match against Bangladesh. Shastri was trolled heavily on the micro-blogging site after he posted a couple of pictures with a red ball in his hand and captioned them: "Old habits die hard #INDvBAN #Cricket". Shastri was probably referring to his all-round skills he was famous for during his playing days. In the first picture, Shastri is gripping the traditional Test match ball, while the second picture shows him in his bowling action. Shastri's post didn't go down well with Twitterati and they flooded it with hilarious memes.

"Want yo yo test for head coach," wrote one user. "Old habits, Daru wali old habits," replied another user.

Shastri's tweet soon turned into a meme fest.

Among all this, there were some who wrote good things about the former Indian player.

This was not the first time that the Indian head coach had been on the receiving end of such criticism on social media.

Several of his social media posts have received the similar treatment in the past as well. In fact, he has been targeted even when he didn't post anything on his own.

The Indian team has tasted decent amount of success under Ravi Shastri and winning a Test series in Australia was one of them.

However, India have always failed to leave a mark in the ICC's multi-nation tournaments.

Shastri's contract with the Indian team was renewed after the World Cup 2019 and since than India have won two Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, apart from tasting success in the limited-overs cricket.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Cricket India vs Bangladesh
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri was trolled heavily on the micro-blogging site Twitter
  • Shastri had posted a couple of pictures with a red ball in his hand
  • Shastri was probably referring to his all-round skills he was famous for
Related Articles
Ravi Shastri Posts A Heartwarming Message For His "Biggest Critic And Inspiration" On Her Birthday
Ravi Shastri Posts A Heartwarming Message For His "Biggest Critic And Inspiration" On Her Birthday
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri's Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli With Hilarious Replies
Sourav Ganguly Says Will Create System Where Ravi Shastri Is More Involved In NCA
Sourav Ganguly Says Will Create System Where Ravi Shastri Is More Involved In NCA
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
MS Dhoni Might Start Playing Competitive Cricket From January, Says Report
MS Dhoni Might Start Playing Competitive Cricket From January, Says Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.