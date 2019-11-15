 
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli Talk About Fitness, Mindset And Putting Team First. Watch

Updated: 15 November 2019 23:53 IST

Mayank Agarwal talked to Virat Kohli about hitting his second double hundred, keeping the fitness level high and being the team man.

The BCCI shared the video of a fun chat between Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal. © Screengrab: bcci.tv

Mayank Agarwal hogged the limelight as he scored his second double century in four Tests on Day 2 of the Indore Test on Friday. The opener, who has hit three centuries and two double hundreds in his last five Test innings since making his debut last year in Melbourne, helped India post 493/6 at stumps on Day 2 in response to Bangladesh's 150 all out on Thursday. The hosts lead by 343 runs with Ravindra Jadeja, on 60, and Umesh Yadav, on 25, at the crease. The 28-year-old opener, who passed 200 with a six off Mehidy Hasan, smashed eight sixes and 28 fours in his 243. Agarwal pulverised the Bangladesh bowling until he was finally caught at deep mid-wicket by Abu Jayed off Mehidy and left to another standing ovation.

After the day's play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the video of a fun chat between Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal.

Agarwal talked to the captain about hitting his second double hundred, keeping the fitness level high and being the team man.

Batting for long periods of time can be physically and mentally draining and when Virat Kohli asked Mayank Agarwal about his fitness, the in-form opener smiled and said that "you have set the standard right up there".

Then talking about his mindset, Agarwal said that he always try to go for big knocks whenever he is in form.

"In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven't gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score," Agarwal said.

"Put the team in the driver's seat from where we cannot lose becomes key. Knowing that you are batting well and you have got 100, it's on you to take the team ahead," Agarwal added.

Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal scored his second double century in four Tests
  • Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut last year in Melbourne
  • Agarwal pulverised the Bangladesh bowling until he was finally caught
