India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Scores 2nd Double Century To Extend India's Dominance

Updated: 15 November 2019 15:56 IST
Mayank Agarwal converted his third Test century into a double hundred in the longest format of the game.

Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double hundred with a six over long-on. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal converted his third Test century into a double hundred as India continued to dominate Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test in Indore. Mayank Agarwal hit 25 boundaries and five maximums en route his second double century in the longest format of the game on Friday. Bangladesh missed a chance on the first day when Mayank Agarwal edged one to Imrul Kayes, stationed at first slip, who dropped the Indian opener on 32. The 28-year-old made the visitors pay dearly for it by scoring his second double century in Tests and taking India's lead past 200.

Resuming his innings from 37, Agarwal played the morning session cautiously with Cheteshwar Pujara being the aggressor at the start of Day 2. Pujara brought up his 23rd half-century off just 68 deliveries.

Bangladesh fought back by taking two quick wickets. Abu Jayed removed Cheteshwar Pujara and sent back the India captain, Virat Kohli for a second-ball duck.

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane then joined Agarwal in the middle and steadied the ship for the hosts.

Agarwal and Rahane put on 190 runs for the fourth wicket. Just when Rahane was looking set for his 12th Test century, he skied one to Taijul Islam at deep point and missed the landmark by 14 runs.

For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed picked up all the four wickets that fell.

On Day 1, Bangladesh's decision to bat after winning the toss backfired as Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 150.

Mohammed Shami was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for India as he finished with figures of three for 27.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal converted his third Test century into a double hundred
  • Mayank Agarwal hit 25 boundaries and five maximums to reach the milestone
  • Mayank Agarwal was dropped on 32 by Imrul Kayes on Day 1
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal
