India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal

Updated: 16 November 2019 17:36 IST

Mayank Agarwal credited India captain Virat Kohli for motivating him to get big runs.

Mayank Agarwal's double century helped India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal, who was named player of the match for his scintillating double century in the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore, credited India captain Virat Kohli for motivating him to get big runs. Mayank Agarwal scored a resilient 243 as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs. "It's great to have somebody like Virat who can motivate you like that," Mayank said in the post-match ceremony. "When I got my first 150, Virat was at the other end (against South Africa) and he told me that nothing short of 200 would do," the in-form opener added.

Even on Day 2 in Indore, when Agarwal reached the 150-mark, Kohli signaled to him from the dugout to go for the double, holding up two fingers in the air. And when Agarwal got to 200, he returned the gesture with a smile, to which Kohli responded by holding up three fingers.

The opener has been in brilliant form with the bat, notching three centuries in his last four Tests. Two of those have been converted to double centuries.

With his knock against Bangladesh, Agarwal surpassed Don Bradman on the list of fastest to score two double centuries. While Bradman had taken 13 innings to get two double tons, Agarwal took 12 to reach the milestone.

Only former India batsman Vinod Kambli took fewer innings to get two double centuries.

"It's dream come true to play for India, grateful for the start I've got. Hope I can continue," he further said in the presentation ceremony.

"The mindset is simple, when you see a young guy coming in to bat, in Tests I know how much time it took me to get those big hundreds, so I know the importance of getting big runs. It's important as a senior batter to let them know to keep going," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

"I want them to not make the mistakes I made as a youngsters to make them world class cricketers," the winning captain added.

India's comfortable win over Bangladesh was their sixth straight Test win. It is also the 10th time under Kohli's captaincy that the team has won by more than an innings.

