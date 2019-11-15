 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: "You Asked For It, You Got It": Mayank Agarwal Responds To Virat Kohli's Call For Double Hundred. Watch

Updated: 15 November 2019 17:20 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double century in Tests with a huge six over long-on.

India vs Bangladesh: "You Asked For It, You Got It": Mayank Agarwal Responds To Virat Kohli
Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double hundred in Tests. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double century in Tests in the series opener against Bangladesh in Indore on Friday. Mayank Agarwal, after reaching the milestone, made a gesture towards the dressing room suggesting to India skipper Virat Kohli that he has done what the captain asked him to do (convert his hundred into a double century) when Agarwal reached the three-figure mark. In the post-Lunch session on Day 2, when Agarwal was celebrating his third Test century, Virat Kohli from the dressing room, made a gesture to his opener to go for a double hundred.

Indian Cricket Team's official Instagram account posted a video of Mayank's celebration. "You asked for it you got it. Skipper asking for more 300 possible?" the caption read.

In a bid to accelerate, the 28-year-old perished while going for a six over square leg. Mehidy Hasan picked up the crucial wicket for Bangladesh as Abu Jayed completed a well-judged catch in the deep.

In the match, India were in control of the proceedings from the word go. The hosts had bundled out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings on the opening day of the Test match.

Apart from Mayank Agarwal's batting masterclass, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored fifties.

Bangladesh were in the game initially on Day 2 when they broke the 91-run stand between Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara by removing the latter for 54.

A couple of overs later, Virat Kohli was trapped in front of the stumps for a second-ball duck. India's vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane then joined Mayank Agarwal in the middle and took India's lead past 150.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket Mayank Agarwal Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal scored his second double hundred in Test cricket
  • Mayank Agarwal reached the landmark with a huge six over long-on
  • Mehidy Hasan removed Mayank Agarwal for 243
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Says Getting Big Scores When In Form Is Key
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Says Getting Big Scores When In Form Is Key
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Surpasses Don Bradman With His 2nd Double Century In Test Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Surpasses Don Bradman With His 2nd Double Century In Test Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal's Batting Masterclass Puts India On Top In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Scores 2nd Double Century To Extend India
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal Scores 2nd Double Century To Extend India's Dominance
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal Slams 3rd Test Century As India Dominate Bangladesh In Indore
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal Slams 3rd Test Century As India Dominate Bangladesh In Indore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.