India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: India Need 4 Wickets To Win Day-Night Test

Updated:24 November 2019 11:52 IST

IND vs BAN Live Score: India need four wickets to win the day-night Test and complete a 2-0 clean sweep over Bangladesh in the Test series.

IND vs BAN Live Score: Ishant Sharma claimed four wickets for India on Day 2. © AFP

Virat Kohli conjured up a classic hundred in his first tryst with the pink ball while a lethal Ishant Sharma tormented Bangladesh batsmen yet again to push India towards victory in their maiden day/night Test in Kolkata on Saturday. Mostly offering a straight bat to dispatch the swinging pink cherry in the V region, Kohli became the first Indian to score a hundred in a day/night Test, treating the fans with a 136-run knock after starting the day at overnight 59. His deputy Ajinkya Rahane (51) too looked in good touch, striking his fourth successive half-century as India declared their first innings at 347 for nine for a massive 241-run lead. Bangladesh, who were shot out for 106 in their first essay, were reduced to 13 for four at one stage but the visitors ended the second day at 152 for six, courtesy a combative half-century from Mushfiqur Rahim (59 batting) and Mahmudullah, who retired hurt after scoring 39. They still trail by 89 runs and need a miracle to save the match. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match Day 3, Straight From Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • 11:52 (IST)Nov 24, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
