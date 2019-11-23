 
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Smashes 27th Ton To Take India's Lead Past 150

Updated:23 November 2019 14:36 IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Virat Kohli scored his 27th Test century while Ajinkya Rahane got a half-century as India piled on the misery for Bangladesh on Day 2.

IND vs BAN Live Score: Virat Kohli scored his 27th Test century. © AFP

Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball they are not acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day-Night Test, the quality of contest spectacularly failing to match the manic pre-match hype. First the Ishant Sharma-led Indian pace unit terrorised the visitors, bundling them out for 106 in just under 31 overs even before twilight set in. With two of their batsmen concussed, the mentally-scarred Bangladesh attack then found itself at the receiving end of a masterclass from the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 93 balls, as India reached 174/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The stodgy Cheteshwar Pujara, with two pink ball hundreds under his belt in first-class cricket, scored a chiselled 55 as India took a 68-run lead. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

  • 14:36 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

  • 14:33 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    70th international century for Kohli

    This is Virat Kohli's 70th international ton. Phenomenal stuff
  • 14:27 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    There it is! 27th Test century!

    Flicks it behind square to become the first pink-ball centurion for India. What a knock this has been! He takes off his helmet and raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd. The Eden Gardens is being treated to some great cricket from the home side.

    It is also his 20th Test century as captain.
  • 14:26 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Jadeja, 1 run

    Hits it to mid-on for a single. Kohli on strike now
  • 14:26 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    End of the over from Ebadot

    Almost got Kohli to nick it a couple of times and then let him score a gorgeous boundary. Kohli lets go of a wide, short delivery to let the over come to an end. He has to wait for the century
  • 14:24 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Kohli, 4 runs

    Kohli had a few close calls this over but this time Kohli nails the cover drive. 99 now
  • 14:21 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, 1 run

    Just five away from a century now
  • 14:19 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, 1 run

    Powers another cover drive, but the fielder in the deep is there again. Single for Kohli and he moves to 94
  • 14:19 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, 2 runs

    Another cover drive from Kohli, but the fielder ensures it's only two runs for the home team
  • 14:16 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Jadeja, LBW appeal turned down

    Ebadot raps Jadeja on the pads, but the umpire is not interested. It was pitching outside leg
  • 14:15 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Kohli, 1 run

    He is getting closer to being India's first pink-ball centurion!
  • 14:14 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Kohli on 90

    Takes a single off Taijul to retain strike and get to the nineties
  • 14:13 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul enjoying a good spell

    Taijul Islam has not only got the crucial wicket of Ajinkya Rahane but also looked to threaten with the slower ones that are turning and beating the bat
  • 14:08 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

  • 14:06 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Jadeja, 3 runs

    Jadeja gets an edge that trickles down fine and the batsmen run three
  • 14:05 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul beats Jadeja!

    Tosses it up at a length and it stays straight to just beat Jadeja's bat
  • 14:04 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ravindra Jadeja in

    And he gets off the mark with a lovely cover drive that fetches him two runs
  • 14:00 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Rahane, OUT!

    He's gone! Slow delivery from Taijul and Rahane goes for the cut. Ends up slicing to the fielder at point and Bangladesh have a crucial breakthrough! A threatening partnership comes to an end just a run short of 100.
  • 13:59 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Kohli, 4 byes

    Banged in short by the pacer and it beats everyone!
  • 13:58 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Rahane, 1 run

    Rahane takes a single with a square drive
  • 13:56 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Kohli, 3 runs

    Kohli flicks to midwicket and races to get three runs. He is on 89 now.
  • 13:53 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, 2 runs

    Whips it off his pads to midwicket for a couple
  • 13:52 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Fifty for Rahane!

    Rahane nudges it square to get to his 22nd half-century!
  • 13:52 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Rahane, 4 runs

    Taijul tosses it up and Rahane brings out an imperious on-drive to move to 49
  • 13:50 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Kohli, 2 runs

    Full and wide again from Ebadot and Kohli leans into another gorgeous cover drive, but the fielder stops the ball from reaching the ropes with his feet. Kohli gets two.
  • 13:47 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Rahane gets an inside edge

    Short ball from Ebadot Hossain and Rahane goes for the pull. He doesn't quite time it right and gets a massive inside edge, but is lucky as the ball lands behind the stumps
  • 13:46 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Ebadot to Rahane, 4 runs

    Full and wide from Ebadot Hossain and Rahane gets a big stride in before caressing a drive through covers for a boundary
  • 13:44 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Another one beats the bat!

    This time Rahane is beaten as the ball turns sharply again. Good signs for the left-arm spinner
  • 13:43 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, 1 run

    Taijul bowls this one on the pads and Kohli just whips it to the fielder at midwicket for a single
  • 13:42 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, no runs

    Taijul gets one to turn sharply, with extra bounce, and beats Kohli's bat
  • 13:35 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Kohli, 1 run

    Kohli moves into the 80s with a nudge to square leg
  • 13:34 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Al-Amin to Rahane, 4 runs

    There was a chance as Rahane only managed to get gloves on a short delivery while trying to pull, but Mithun at full stretch can't get the ball and it races away to the boundary
  • 13:30 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    The Chess grandmasters ringing in the second day!

  • 13:30 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Al-Amin to Kohli, 2 runs

    Kohli takes advantage of a mis-field to take two runs and bring up the 200 for India
  • 13:27 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Rahane, 2 runs

    Drives to extra cover for a double
  • 13:24 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Al-Amin to Kohli, 1 run

    Blocks a length ball to cover for a single
  • 13:19 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Al-Amin to Kohli, 4 runs

    Full, wide and Kohli brings out that gorgeous cover drive
  • 13:17 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Al-Amin to Rahane, 4 run!

    Full, outside off, and Rahane drives it uppishly past the bowler for a boundary. It brings up the 50-run stand between him and Kohli
  • 13:15 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Taijul to Rahane, 1 run

    Rahane gets his first run of the day
  • 13:11 (IST)Nov 23, 2019

    Al-Amin to Kohli, 4 runs

    That's straight and straying on to the pads, and Kohli just flicks it through midwicket for a boundary. Glorious shot!
