Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball they are not acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day-Night Test, the quality of contest spectacularly failing to match the manic pre-match hype. First the Ishant Sharma-led Indian pace unit terrorised the visitors, bundling them out for 106 in just under 31 overs even before twilight set in. With two of their batsmen concussed, the mentally-scarred Bangladesh attack then found itself at the receiving end of a masterclass from the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 93 balls, as India reached 174/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The stodgy Cheteshwar Pujara, with two pink ball hundreds under his belt in first-class cricket, scored a chiselled 55 as India took a 68-run lead. (Live Scorecard)