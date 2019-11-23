India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Smashes 27th Ton To Take India's Lead Past 150
IND vs BAN Live Score: Virat Kohli scored his 27th Test century while Ajinkya Rahane got a half-century as India piled on the misery for Bangladesh on Day 2.
Bangladesh won the toss and India everything else against a ball they are not acquainted with on the first day of their maiden Day-Night Test, the quality of contest spectacularly failing to match the manic pre-match hype. First the Ishant Sharma-led Indian pace unit terrorised the visitors, bundling them out for 106 in just under 31 overs even before twilight set in. With two of their batsmen concussed, the mentally-scarred Bangladesh attack then found itself at the receiving end of a masterclass from the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 59 off 93 balls, as India reached 174/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The stodgy Cheteshwar Pujara, with two pink ball hundreds under his belt in first-class cricket, scored a chiselled 55 as India took a 68-run lead. (Live Scorecard)
Live Score
Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
- 14:36 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
The #RunMachine at it again@imVkohli brings up his 27th Test#PinkBallTest #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/rL4wDIdKsK— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019
- 14:27 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
There it is! 27th Test century!Flicks it behind square to become the first pink-ball centurion for India. What a knock this has been! He takes off his helmet and raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd. The Eden Gardens is being treated to some great cricket from the home side.It is also his 20th Test century as captain.
- 14:08 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
Thank you Dada and @BCCI for the felicitation on the occasion of the historic #PinkBallTestMatch at the Eden. @SGanguly99 @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/S2D8Ja2QQy— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 23, 2019
- 13:30 (IST)Nov 23, 2019
The Chess grandmasters ringing in the second day!
Five-time world champion @vishy64theking and current champion Magnus Carlsen rang the bell on Day 2 at the Eden Gardens. @Paytm #PinkballTest #INDvBAN #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Szy3f1PAe3— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019