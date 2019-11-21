Kolkata police sleuths on Thursday arrested six persons during a drive against black marketing of tickets around Eden Gardens on the eve of the country's first-ever Day-Night Test match beginning from November 22 . The arrests were made by the anti-rowdy section of the city police's Detective Department, who also seized 40 tickets.

"This afternoon, an anti-rowdy section team of the detective department, who were maintaining watch around Eden Garden, conducted a drive against black marketing of tickets of the upcoming Test match between India and Bangladesh.

"During the drive, six persons were arrested for ticket blacking and 40 tickets seized from their possession," said police joint commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The accused were later taken to Maidan police station for prosecution, Sharma said.

On Wednesday, the sleuths had arrested six persons and seized 38 match tickets of the match during a drive against black marketing of tickets.