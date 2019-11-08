 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed Concedes 7 Consecutive Fours In T20I, Mercilessly Trolled

Updated: 08 November 2019 10:36 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmedwas mercilessly trolledon Twitter and was criticised for conceding seven consecutive boundaries against a ninth-ranked Bangladesh side.

India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed Concedes 7 Consecutive Fours In T20I, Mercilessly Trolled
India vs Bangladesh: Khaleel Ahmed reacts after taking a wicket. © AFP

Khaleel Ahmed failed to hold the fort for Team India in absence of premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as he conceded aplenty of runs in the first and second Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Bangladesh. Khaleel Ahmed was mercilessly trolled on Twitter and was criticised for conceding seven consecutive boundaries against a ninth-ranked Bangladesh side. After conceding four boundaries in the Delhi T20I, Khaleel Ahmed started from where he left, as he went on to be hit for three more in the Rajkot clash.

Fans were unhappy with his effort and made a mockery of the fast bowler for his poor shows.

Check out a few hilarious reactions from fans here:

Khaleel Ahmed spearheaded India's pace attack in the first-two T20Is. He returned figures of 1/37 in Delhi and gave away 44 runs in the second match in Rajkot.

It remains interesting to see if Rohit Sharma considers him for the third and final T20I after his consecutive poor shows with the ball. Shardul Thakur in the other fast bowling option in India's T20I squad for the ongoing Bangladesh series.

India beat Bangladesh comprehensively by eight wickets in the second T20I with Rohit Sharma playing a blitzkrieg knock of 85 runs from 43 deliveries.

The T20I series is currently level at 1-1 with the final match slated to take place on Sunday in Nagpur.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Khaleel Ahmed Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Khaleel Ahmed became a laughing stock on Twitter after his poor shows
  • Khaleel failed to hold the fort for Team India in absence of Bumrah
  • Fans were unhappy with his effort and made a mockery of the fast bowler
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Picture On Social Media, Fans Asks "Where Are You"
Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed's 'Phone Call' Celebration Will Surely Crack You Up - Watch
Amit Mishra Second Person In IPL History To Be Given Out For Obstructing The Field
Amit Mishra Second Person In IPL History To Be Given Out For Obstructing The Field
Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Khaleel Ahmed By Impersonating His Wicket Celebration
Watch: Virat Kohli Mocks Khaleel Ahmed By Impersonating His Wicket Celebration
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Too Hot To Handle For KKR, SRH Return To Top Four
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Too Hot To Handle For KKR, SRH Return To Top Four
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.