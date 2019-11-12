 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Indian Players Practice With Red Ball, Pink Ball To Gear Up For Two-Test Series

Updated: 12 November 2019 18:45 IST

India vs Bangladesh: The Indian cricketers took turns to get used to the new colour during the net session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh: Team India practiced with pink ball along with the red ball ahead of the first Test. © PTI

Skipper Virat Kohli had his first experience of negotiating a pink ball as Indian cricketers took turns to get used to the new colour during the net session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting Thursday. The Indian team did not train under the lights and the throwdowns with the SG pink ball was part of the traditional red-ball practice session. Usually, three adjacent nets are placed -- for pacers, spinner and throwdowns -- for Indian team's practice.

However, on team's request, the throwdown-net was created on the other side of the ground on separate practice turfs with a black sight-screen.

It was skipper Kohli, who first faced the pink ball. With throwdown specialists Raghavendra and Sri Lankan Nuwan Senaviratne hurling the pink stuff at express pace, the skipper looked comfortable.

He looked more intent on playing defensive shots. Once Kohli was done and went into the main nets, the other top-order batsmen incuding Cheteshwar Pujara mixed and matched, facing red and pink ball simultaneously.

Young reserve opener Shubman Gill seemed to have taken a hit when one of the deliveries bounced extra but it was not serious.

The Indian team will get only two full training days ahead of their first day/night Test at the Eden Gardens, starting November 22.

Aware that not much time is in hand, the BCCI had arranged a couple of pink ball sessions under lights for the Test specialists like Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Pujara, Mohammed Shami at the NCA under Rahul Dravid's guidance.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India vs Bangladesh Cricket
Highlights
  • The Indian cricketers took turns to get used to the new pink colour
  • The players practiced with both red and pink ball during the net session
  • The first Test between India and Bangladesh starts on November 14
