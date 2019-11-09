 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Indian Cricket Team Meets Air Force Aerobatic Team In Nagpur. See Pics

Updated: 09 November 2019 19:52 IST

Photos of Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan among other Indian players meeting the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team were tweeted by BCCI.

Indian Cricket Team Meets Air Force Aerobatic Team In Nagpur. See Pics
Ravi Shastri and Rishabh Pant with the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team met the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted pictures of the members of the Indian team shaking hands with the pilots in Nagpur at the VCA stadium. The pictures showed coach Ravi Shastri, opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant shaking hands with the pilots and interacting with them. Photographs of Pant and Shastri with the pilots were also posted along with those of bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey.

India are set to take on Bangladesh in the decisive third T20I in Nagpur on Sunday. Bangladesh won the first match, in Delhi, by seven wickets -- their first ever win over India in the shortest format of the game. However, India bounced back by hammering Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second match and thus levelled the series.

Rohit Sharma was the star of the show in the second T20I in Rajkot, as he propelled India to a comfortable win with a 43-ball 85. He also became the first Indian men's team player to make 100 T20I appearances.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has pinpointed India's "inexperienced" bowling attack as the area that they would like to target going into the series decider. India are without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is out with injury, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India have so far opted to go for Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar as their pacers, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar as their frontline spinners.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Bangladesh India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Planning To Put India
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Planning To Put India's "Inexperienced Bowling Attack" Under Pressure In Nagpur
Prithvi Shaw Promises A Better Version Of Himself "Going Forward" On 20th Birthday
Prithvi Shaw Promises A Better Version Of Himself "Going Forward" On 20th Birthday
"Hint Of Mahendra Singh Dhoni In His Captaincy", Irfan Pathan Lauds Mahmudullah
"Hint Of Mahendra Singh Dhoni In His Captaincy", Irfan Pathan Lauds Mahmudullah
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.