9.6 overs (1 Run) Mithun again goes for the paddle scoop but does not connect this time. The ball comes off the pads and goes towards the off side. The batters take a leg bye. Bangladesh now need 101 off 60 balls.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Naim pushes this one down to long off for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, pushed through covers for one.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Out comes the paddle scoop! Outside off, Mithun goes down on one knee and lofts this one over short fine leg for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Naim gets this one off the leading edge towards the off side for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully driven! Length ball on middle and off, Naim just drives this one off the back foot straight past Dube for a boundary.
Change of ends for Shivam Dube.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 50-run stand up between Naim and Mithun. A very important stand this and they are gaining momentum now. Shortish in length, Naim pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Mithun flicks this one off his pads towards mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Sundar drags it short, Mithun blocks it out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed towards cover.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Naim now rocks back and cuts this one towards backward point for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Naim welcomes Sundar back in style! Floated on off, Naim comes down the track and lifts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Washington Sundar is back into the attack. 2-0-8-0, his figures so far.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floats one on off, Naim slog sweeps this one towards mid-wicket for one. 8 off the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Mithun tucks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This time Naim goes onto the back foot and pushes it towards mid-wicket for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Mithun flicks the ball off his pads towards mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Chahal goes short and is punished. Mithun rocks back and slams this one towards mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball to start off the over. Right in the blockhole. Mithun digs it out.
6.6 overs (1 Run) 27 off the last 2 overs. Mithun pulls it away towards square leg for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Naim pushes this one towards mid off and sets off for one. The fielder there, picks it up and goes for a direct hit but misses. However, Naim was in even if that had hit.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman towards cover. One run added to the total.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time it is all class! Short of a length ball outside off, Naim just opens the face of his bat and guides it behind point. Chahal in the deep runs to his left from third man, gets to the ball, puts in a dive, gets a hand to it but can only parry it into the ropes.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Good length ball on off, Naim goes for a slash on the off side. The ball flies off the outside edge towards the third man region for a boundary.
Shivam Dube into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Naim cuts this one towards point and sets off for a single. 33/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Mithun pulls this away for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Naim charges down the track and pushes it down to mid off for one. The fielder there goes for a direct hit towards the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Naim would have been on his way back.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in three! A touch short by Chahal and Naim makes him pay. He rocks back, makes room and cuts this one through backward point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! This time Naim dances down the track and smashes this one towards mid-wicket for a boundary beating the man at long on.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Naim welcomes Chahal in style! Chahal floats one on middle, Naim lofts this one over his head and straight down the ground for a boundary.