4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball wide outside off, Dhawan stretches his arms and drives this one through the covers for the second boundary of the over. 9 runs off the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Another length ball just outside off, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to cut this one but misses.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle and off by Rahman, Dhawan sways away from it.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, slapped towards cover but straight to the man.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter delivery on the hips of Dhawan, he slaps it over the man at square leg for a boundary. Bad start by Mustafizur.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way outside off, Dhawan goes after it but misses.
Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Rahul cuts this one towards the man at point.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan pushes this one off the back foot towards mid on for a single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Rahul pushes this one towards cover for a single.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) This time on the pads of Rahul, he flicks this one towards backward square leg for a couple.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another great shot by Rahul. Looks in good touch today. Good length ball outside off, Rahul creams this one through the cover-point region.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous! Length ball on off, Rahul comes down the track and just punches it through mid off for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Dhawan comes down the track but cannot do anything with this ball. Defends it out.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul, he flicks this one towards square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Run out chance missed! That could have been disastrous for India. Full ball on off, Shikhar pushes this one towards cover and sets off for a run. Mohammad Naim gets to the ball and goes for a direct hit towards the non-striker's end but misses by a whisker. Had he hit, Dhawan would have been out.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Great counter-attacking by Dhawan! Full ball on middle and off, Dhawan lofts this one over the mid on fielder and the ball races towards the fence.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot by Dhawan. He shuffles across and flicks this one off his hips towards the mid-wicket fence.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Dhawan pushes this one towards the man at cover.
1.6 overs (0 Run) First maiden over of the series. What a start by Bangladesh! Length bal on off, pushed towards the man at cover.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul pushes this one towards the man at cover.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul pushes this one towards the man at point.
KL Rahul is the new man in for India.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! The Indian skipper departs and this is a huge blow for India. Length ball on middle and off, Rohit Sharma flicks this one towards the leg side. However, his bat comes down late and the ball goes off the inside edge onto the leg pole. How will India recover from this body blow?
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, this time Sharma defends it out towards covers.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rohit Sharma pushes this one towards cover off the back foot.
Shafiul Islam to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good start by Al-Amin. Just the 3 off the first over. This ball is on a good length on middle, Dhawan looks to push it out but the ball goes off the inside edge behind Dhawan.
0.5 over (1 Run) On the pads of Rohit, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) On the hips of Dhawan, he flicks this one towards backward square leg for a single. Dhawan is off the mark now.
0.3 over (0 Run) First ball for Dhawan, it is full and off. He pushes this one towards the man at mid off.
0.2 over (1 Run) This time it is full and outside off, Rohit superbly drives it towards cover where the fielder dives to his right and saves at least a run for his side. Single taken. Rohit is off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start by Al-Amin. He bowls one on a length just outside off, Rohit pushes this one towards the point fielder.
The Bangladesh players walk out onto the field for the all important clash. They are followed by the fantastic Indian duo, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian skipper will be taking strike. Al-Amin Hossain to start the proceedings with the ball for Bangladesh. Here we go!
INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey (IN FOR KRUNAL PANDYA), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.
BANGLADESH (PLAYING XI) - Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (IN FOR MOSADDEK HOSSAIN), Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, says that they would have wanted to bowl first as well but this is a very good challenge for them. He hopes that they can post a score on the board and put Bangladesh under pressure. On his 100th T20I cap, Rohit says it is another day in the office for him and nothing else. Just says that he is happy that he is playing for the nation. Informs that Manish Pandey comes in for Krunal Pandya.
Mahmudullah, the Bangladesh skipper, says that he has chosen to bowl first because the wicket looks good. Also says that India is a side that know how to chase totals down hence they have decided to bowl first. Also mentions how the dew factor might come into play late on in the game. Informs that Mosaddek Hossain is replaced in the team by Mohammad Mithun.
Toss - Heads is the call by Mahmudullah and heads it is. Bangladesh win the toss and choose to bowl first.
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik is down for the pitch report along with Sunil Gavaskar. Kartik says it is a big ground. Mr. Gavaskar suggests that there will be a bit of turn for the spinners. Further says the grass has come off a little and if the ball lands in that area, the spinners will get more purchase. Adds that the surface is crumbly and dry. Suggests that both these captains would want to chase because that has been a proven winning formula for them.
Will history be written today by Bangladesh? Or will the Men In Blue continue their dominance over the Bangla Tigers? Welcome to the third and final T20I where pride will be won and lost. After a comprehensive win in the first T20I for Bangladesh, India rocked the visitors in the second T20I as the Hitman showed his class. The visitors were annihilated by the Indian openers and India won comfortably. India will be heading into this match full of confidence and momentum. It seems that the toss will also be a very important factor in how the match pans out. Here come the pitch report and the toss.