India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:07 November 2019 22:19 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

BAN vs IND Latest Score

After 15.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 154, are 152/2.

14.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. India need just 3 runs to win the match.

14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery outside off, Iyer slaps it through covers for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer hits Al-Amin Hossain for a 4! India 150/2 (14.5 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 0.77

14.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. India need just 8 now.

14.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shreyas defends it off the back foot.

14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on leg, Iyer flicks it easily towards fine leg for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer hits Al-Amin Hossain for a 4! India 144/2 (14.2 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 1.76

14.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it towards long on for a single.

Al-Amin Hossain is back on. 3-0-20-0 are his figures so far.

13.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Rahul dabs it towards third man for a single. India need just 15 runs to win the match.

13.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Iyer nudges it towards square leg for a run.

13.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Iyer keeps it out.

13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery outside off, Iyer plays an upper cut over short third man for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer hits Mustafizur Rahman for a 4! India 137/2 (13.3 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 2.62

13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Iyer keeps it out.

13.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it towards point for a run.

Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 2-0-25-0 are his figures so far.

12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Iyer lofts it over long on for a biggie. 7 runs and a wicket from the over. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Aminul Islam. India 132/2 (13.0 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 3.14

12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Iyer defends it out.

12.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.

12.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.

Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.

12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma departs after playing a brilliant innings. Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the substitute Mohammad Mithun who takes a comfortable catch in the deep. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: WICKET! Rohit Sharma c sub b Aminul Islam 85 (43b, 6x4, 6x6). भारत 125/2 (12.2 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 3.78

12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Sharma blocks it off the back foot.

11.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma nudges it towards square leg for a run. India need 29 runs in 48 balls.

11.5 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Rohit comes down the track and cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.

11.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a run.

11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rahul plays it to covers.

11.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.

11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul plays it towards covers for a run.

Al-Amin Hossain is back on. 2-0-14-0 are his figures so far.

10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.

KL Rahul is the new batsman in.

10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Finally a wicket falls. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to go for a lofted shot but misses it and gets bowled. It hits the leg stump. The 118-run stand is broken at last. IND vs BAN: 2nd T20I: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan b Aminul Islam 31 (27b, 4x4, 0x6). भारत 118/1 (10.5 Ov). Target: 154; RRR: 3.93

10.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rohit pushes it towards mid on for a single.

10.3 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track but is beaten in flight. Goes through with the shot now and chips it over the bowler towards long on for a single.

10.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple.

10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Rohit backs away and powers it back past the diving bowler towards long on. Rohit wants the second but Dhawan is not too keen.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
