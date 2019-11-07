Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 154, are 152/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run. India need just 3 runs to win the match.
Live Score
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery outside off, Iyer slaps it through covers for a boundary.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. India need just 8 now.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shreyas defends it off the back foot.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on leg, Iyer flicks it easily towards fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it towards long on for a single.
Al-Amin Hossain is back on. 3-0-20-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Rahul dabs it towards third man for a single. India need just 15 runs to win the match.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Iyer nudges it towards square leg for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Iyer keeps it out.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery outside off, Iyer plays an upper cut over short third man for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Iyer keeps it out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it towards point for a run.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 2-0-25-0 are his figures so far.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Iyer lofts it over long on for a biggie. 7 runs and a wicket from the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Iyer defends it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rohit Sharma departs after playing a brilliant innings. Short delivery on middle, Sharma pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the substitute Mohammad Mithun who takes a comfortable catch in the deep.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Sharma blocks it off the back foot.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma nudges it towards square leg for a run. India need 29 runs in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Rohit comes down the track and cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rahul plays it to covers.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul plays it towards covers for a run.
Al-Amin Hossain is back on. 2-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
KL Rahul is the new batsman in.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Finally a wicket falls. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to go for a lofted shot but misses it and gets bowled. It hits the leg stump. The 118-run stand is broken at last.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rohit pushes it towards mid on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track but is beaten in flight. Goes through with the shot now and chips it over the bowler towards long on for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Rohit backs away and powers it back past the diving bowler towards long on. Rohit wants the second but Dhawan is not too keen.