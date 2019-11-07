A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 154, are 53/0. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Sharma plays it towards point for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Dhawan nudges it towards square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shikhar plays it to the off side.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Rohit. Length delivery outside off, Sharma guides it towards third man for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on off, Sharma cuts it through point for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Sharma looks to cut but misses it.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot. On a length on off, Sharma lofts it over long off for a biggie.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Full delivery outside off, Sharma looks to drive but misses it.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Rohit. Full delivery outside off, Sharma drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. On a length on off, Sharma drives it over covers for a boundary.
Mustafizur Rahman has a change of ends.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Dhawan keeps it out.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but misses it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and plays it back towards the bowler.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Dhawan plays it to mid off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Dhawan comes down the track and slaps it to covers.
Al-Amin Hossain is into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Sharma blocks it off the back foot.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and plays it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Sharma flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
Mustafizur Rahman falls in his followthrough. But he is fine to continue.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Sharma cuts it towards point. The batsmen take a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Short of a length delivery, Sharma pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
Shafiul Islam to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Dhawan defends it to mid-wicket. 11 runs have come from the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Shikhar. Full delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards wide mid on where Mahmudullah tries to stop it but he misfields. It goes through him for a boundary.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Length delivery outside off, Dhawan comes down the track and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Shikhar drives it to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length on off, Dhawan defends it out.
0.1 over (1 Run) On a good length on leg, Sharma looks to flick but it goes off the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Poor delivery from Mustafizur. Bowls it down the leg side, Sharma looks to flick but misses it.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Sharma lets it go.
We are back for the chase. The Bangladesh players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India. Mustafizur Rahman will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.