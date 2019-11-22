 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India Eye Impressive Debut In Pink Ball Cricket

Updated:22 November 2019 11:56 IST
Ind vs Ban 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India are 1-0 up in the two-Test series and will aim for another whitewash after clean sweep victories over the West Indies and South Africa.

Ind vs Ban LIVE Score: India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore. © AFP

India are all set to enter the pink-ball Test era when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final match of the series in Kolkata, starting Friday. After long resisting the latest innovation in Test cricket, India will join the party that is aimed at increasing crowds and TV audiences for the longest format of the game. Day-night Tests were successfully introduced in 2015 but it took India a new BCCI regime under former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge. Ahead of the ongoing series, Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play a Test under floodlights and now he has arranged a grand spectacle at the Eden Gardens. So far, 11 day-night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015. (Live Scorecard)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Match Day 1, Straight From Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

  • 11:56 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    Team India is ready for Pink Ball Test... Are You?

    The City of Joy has turned pink ahead of the historic Test match. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly the architect who made this day-night a reality is excited with how his city has embraced the occasion. Indian players are also looking forward to becoming a part of the history. 
  • 11:48 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    Kohli excited to play in front of a packed house!

    Virat Kohli on the eve of the historic Test said that it is a historic moment in Indian cricket and the players are looking forward to playing in front of a packed house. 
  • 11:45 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    Eden Gardens profile!

    Till the time cricket is played in India, Eden Gardens will always have a special place in every Indian's heart as it has provided us with some great memories and today it will add another glorious chapter to the history of Indian cricket. 

    To read how Eden Gardens has been part of history over the years, click here.
  • 11:30 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    All credit to Sourav Ganguly

    Day-night Tests were successfully introduced in 2015 but it took India a new BCCI regime under former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge. Ahead of the ongoing series, Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play a Test under floodlights and now he has arranged a grand spectacle at the Eden Gardens.
  • 11:23 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    Gavaskar hopes for an "exciting game"

    Ahead of India's day-night Test debut, former captain Sunil Gavaskar told news agency ANI: "All I am hoping for is that it will be an exciting game. We have first four days sold out so that's an encouraging start indeed for the pink ball experiment in India."
  • 11:12 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    How pink ball is different from conventional red ball

    The BCCI shared an info-graphic to explain how the much talked about pink ball is made.
  • 11:06 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate historic Test

    BCCI president Sourav Ganguly received Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. She will inaugurate India's first-ever day-night Test.
  • 10:59 (IST)Nov 22, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens Eden Gardens Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
