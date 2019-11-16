 
India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami Strikes Again, Bangladesh Lose 4th Wicket

Updated:16 November 2019 11:05 IST
Ind Vs Ban 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India took a 343-run lead after declaring their first innings at their overnight score of 493/6.

Updated:16 November 2019 11:05 IST
Ind vs Ban LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly on Day 3. © AFP

India declared the first innings at their overnight total of 493/6, taking a 343 runs lead against Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore. Mayank Agarwal stole the show in Indore on the second day of the opening Test as India dominated the proceedings against Bangladesh on Friday. Mayank Agarwal brought up his second double century in the longest format of the game to help India finish Day 2 at 493 for six, leading the visitors by 343 runs. In the last session, Ravindra Jadeja raced his way towards a fine half-century and remained unbeaten on 60 at stumps. Jadeja put on 39 runs for the seventh wicket with Umesh Yadav, who smashed three sixes and a four. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal resumed India's innings from 86 for one. Pujara hit Abu Jayed for consecutive boundaries in the second over of the day to reach his 23rd half-century in Tests. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  • 11:05 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    DROPPED!

    Rohit Sharma drops a sitter in the slips after Mushfiqur Rahim edges one off Mohammed Shami! 
  • 10:53 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Soft dismissal!

    Mohammad Mithun trying to go over the top, fails to judge the length of Mohammed Shami right, hands an easy catch to Mayank Agarwal. Bangladesh 44/4 in 14.1 overs  
  • 10:52 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    India lose both their reviews!

    Umesh Yadav bowls a full length delivery which hits Mohammad Mithun's pad. Huge appeal follows from India, on-field umpire rules it in favour of the batsman, India go for review. Ball-tracker shows ball pitching in line, impact on line but missing leg stumps. 
  • 10:48 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Boundary!

    Fourth boundary for Mohammad Mithun, hits Umesh Yadav through the covers, for four runs. Mithun has looked in fine touch this morning! 
  • 10:43 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    WICKET!

    India retain their review! Mominul Haque tried to leave the delivery from Mohammed Shami angling into it, onfield umpire rules it not out, but India go for review. Review shows the ball pitching in line, impact on line and the ball hitting the stumps. 
  • 10:40 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Four byes!

    Extra bounce offered by Mohammed Shami, the ball was drifting on to the leg stump, takes a snick of the thigh pad off Mominul Haque and travels all the way to the boundary towards fine leg. 
  • 10:32 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Four more!

    Mohammad Mithun finds an edge off the full length delivery from Umesh Yadav as the ball goes past the gap between the slip fielders for four runs. 
  • 10:30 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mohammad Mithum welcomes Umesh Yadav with a boundary through the covers, brilliant execution from the young man! 
  • 10:28 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mohammad Mithun hits the short of a length delivery from Ishant Sharma for four runs towards square. Might give him some confidence! 
  • 10:09 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    WICKET!

    Ishant Sharma, coming round the wicket, balls a brilliant delivery which jags back in to Shadman Islam and he fails to offer any bat to it as the stumps go flying. Bangladesh 16/2 in 7 overs. 
  • 10:02 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    India call for DRS!

    Umesh Yadav thinks he has caught Mominul Haque plumb, but the onfield umpire thinks otherwise, India straightaway go for a review. Ball tracker shows the ball pitched in line, impact on line but the ball not hitting the stumps. 
  • 09:58 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    WICKET!

    Brilliant inswinging delivery from Umesh Yadav, snicks Imrul Kayes' bat, then rattles the stumps. Bangladesh 10/1 in 5.1 overs.  
  • 09:46 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Maiden over from Ishant Sharma!

    Good leave from Shadman Islam in the final delivery, Bangladesh 8/0 after 3 overs, trail by 335 runs 
  • 09:40 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Boundary!

    Imrul Kayes hits the half volley from Umesh Yadav for four runs through the covers. Positive approach from the opener early on! 
  • 09:37 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Umesh Yadav to share the new ball with Ishant Sharma from the other end. 
  • 09:36 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Bangladesh are off the mark in the second innings!

    Shadman Islam takes a triple off the final delivery in the first over from Ishant Sharma to get himself and Bangladesh off the mark. 
  • 09:34 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Pace and movement from Ishant Sharma early on!

    Pace and movement from Ishant Sharma early on, the ball is angling away from the left-hander Shadman Islam, who is on strike for Bangladesh. 
  • 09:30 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Bangladesh are out in the centre for a massive task!

    Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayer are out in the centre. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma has the new ball for India. 
  • 09:07 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    India have declared overnight!

    India have declared their first innings at their overnight score of 493/6, taking a 343 runs lead. Sensible decision keeping in mind Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.  
  • 08:59 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Man of the moment was elated on his prolific performance!

  • 08:57 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Day 2 recap!

    Day 2 completely belonged to India! Mayank Agarwal played his career best knock of 243 runs in Tests to help India take a massive lead of 343 runs. However, he perished while trying to accelerate his innings but Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) carried the momentum for India's innings. Umesh Yadav also chipped in with a quick-fire 25 off 10 deliveries. With a massive lead already on board, it will be interesting to see how long the India bat on Day 3, before Virat Kohli decides to declare the innings. 
  • 08:20 (IST)Nov 16, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Mayank Agarwal Mominul Haque Mominul Haque Abu Jayed Chowdhury Abu Jayed Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
