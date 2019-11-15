Mayank Agarwal (156 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (82 not out) continued to dominate the show for India as the posted 303/3, to take 153 runs lead at Tea on Day 2 of the Indore Test against Bangladesh. Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane have now forged an unbeaten 184-run stand for the fourth wicket as both the sessions belonged to India. Resuming the second session on 188/3, Agarwal and Rahane looked comfortable in the middle and made a merry of the Bangladesh bowlers. Spin twins Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan bowled most of the overs in tandem but failed to get the much required breakthrough. The new ball was taken just before the Tea but fast bowlers Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain also failed to make the most of it. (LIVE SCORECARD)