India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane Make Merry As India Dominate

Updated:15 November 2019 15:01 IST
Ind vs Ban 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane put India on top after early blows on Day 2.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane Make Merry As India Dominate
Ind Vs Ban LIVE Score: Mayank Agarwal looked in fine touch on Day 2. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal (156 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (82 not out) continued to dominate the show for India as the posted 303/3, to take 153 runs lead at Tea on Day 2 of the Indore Test against Bangladesh. Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane have now forged an unbeaten 184-run stand for the fourth wicket as both the sessions belonged to India. Resuming the second session on 188/3, Agarwal and Rahane looked comfortable in the middle and made a merry of the Bangladesh bowlers. Spin twins Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan bowled most of the overs in tandem but failed to get the much required breakthrough. The new ball was taken just before the Tea but fast bowlers Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain also failed to make the most of it. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

  • 15:01 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Short and wide from Ebadot Hossain, Mayank Agarwal just times it to perfection, to find four runs towards sweeper cover. 
  • 14:59 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Ravindra Jadeja plays with soft hands, deft touch off Ebadat Hossain, and the ball will travel towards the third man for four runs. 
  • 14:49 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mayank Agarwal hits the full length delivery from Ebadat Hossain for four runs. He slashed it hard with a high backlift. 
  • 14:43 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    WICKET!

    Abu Jayed picks his fourth wicket. Ajinkya Rahane tried to hit the short delivery over the fence but could not time it to perfection as he finds Taijul Islam in the deep. Abu Jayed records his career-best figures in Tests now! 
  • 14:39 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Double, sloppy fielding!

    Mayank Agarwal takes a quick double, Liton Das had a chance to run him out, but the Bangladesh wicket-keeper failed to make the most of the opportunity. 
  • 14:34 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Third session gets underway!

    Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal are out in the centre. Ebadat Hossain to continue with the new ball for Bangladesh 
  • 14:16 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    India lead by 153 runs at Tea on Day 2!

    India 303/3 in 84 overs. Mayank Agarwal (156 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (82 not out) have put India on top. Both the sessions belonged to India on Day 2. 
  • 14:02 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary and 300 up for India!

    Ajinkya Rahane with a backfoot punch off Abu Jayed bring up the 300 runs on board for India. India now lead by 151 runs 
  • 14:00 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Second new ball taken!

    Second new ball has been taken by Bangladesh! Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan have been wicketless. Fast bowlers might get some help here with the new ball or else India are running away with the game! 
  • 13:46 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    150 for Mayank Agarwal!

    Mayank Agarwal uses the depth of the batting crease, he has been doing it since morning, hits Taijul Islam for four runs! Virat Kohli gestures Mayank Agarwal to play on from the dressing room and the batsman acknowledges it. 
  • 13:43 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    This time for Ajinkya Rahane, touch of class, plays a straight drive towards the gap between mid on and the bowler to find the fence. Second new ball due in 3.4 overs! 
  • 13:42 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    SIX! Into the roof

    Mayank Agarwal uses his feet well, head still, hits Mehidy Hasan for a big six. Brings up the 150 runs stand with Ajinkya Rahane! 
  • 13:38 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    SIX!

    Mayank Agarwal goes inside out to hit Taijul Islam for a maximum over long off. He moves to 140 runs with that hit, his second maximum off the innings. 
  • 13:27 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mayank Agarwal is taking the Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners, slams the delivery from Abu Jayed for four runs, towards square. He used the depth of the crease well there, brilliant batting exhibition on show! 
  • 13:24 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    100 runs lead for India!

    Poor delivery from Taijul Islam, Mayank Agarwal dances down the track to hit the delivery, one bounce into the fence for four runs. India reach the 250 runs mark and extend their lead to 100 runs. 
  • 13:19 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mayank Agarwal sweeps it hard off Mehidy Hasan's full length delivery to find four runs towards square. 
  • 13:17 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    48 overs left in the day!

    48 overs left in Day 2! India will look to continue adding pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers and get a big lead ahead at stumps. New ball is due to be taken in 11 overs  
  • 13:11 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Drinks break!

    India 235/3 in 68 overs, lead by 85 runs, as umpires have called for drinks break! 
  • 13:03 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Bowling change for Bangladesh!

    From one spinner to another! Taijul Islam replaces Mehidy Hasan. Bangladesh are in desperate need of a wicket here. 
  • 13:00 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    21st Test fifty for Ajinkya Rahane!

    Ajinkya Rahane takes a single off Abu Jayed to reach his 21st Test half-century. Last time Ajinkya Rahane played in Indore he notched up a 180+ score. 
  • 12:56 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    100-run stand!

    100-run partnership comes up for the fourth wicket between Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. Mayank Agarwal makes a deft touch as the delivery from Mehidy Hasan goes all the way to the boundary! 
  • 12:49 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    India extend their lead!

    India have extended their lead to 63 runs. Bangladesh have failed to get a breakthrough after the earlier ones. Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal are looking to put India in a strong position! 
  • 12:33 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Third Test century for Mayank Agarwal!

    Mayank Agarwal takes a double, reaches his third Test double century, off 183 deliveries. What an innings from the young man, looked in fine form tomorrow, continued to build on the momentum today! 
  • 12:31 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Elegant straight drive!

    What a shot from Mayank Agarwal, plays with a straight bat, hits the good length delivery from Ebadot Hossain for four runs, moves to 99. Hossain follows it up with a short ball! Game on! 
  • 12:29 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Lose delivery from Mehidy Hasan, Ajinkya Rahane just guides it through the cover, places it exactly where he wanted to find the fence with ease. 
  • 12:27 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Mayank Agarwal looking patient in his 90s!

    Mayank Agarwal not looking to take charge on the bowlers, taking easy singles, staying patient. Just a single off the Ebadat Hossain over, India 195/3 in 58 overs 
  • 12:14 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mayank Agarwal latches on to the short ball from Mehidy Hasan quickly and hits it towards backward square leg for four runs. Takes him closer to his third Test century 
  • 12:11 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Second session resumes!

    Mayank Agarwal takes guard in front of the stumps, Ajinkya Rahane is on the non-strikers end. Mehidy Hasan to bowl the first over after lunch. 
  • 11:33 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    India lead by 38 runs at lunch!

    India 188/3 at lunch on Day 2. Mayank Agarwal (91 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 not out), lead Bangladesh by 38 runs. 
  • 11:26 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Mayank Agarwal into his 90s!

    Mayank Agarwal takes a single after directing the ball towards the sweeper cover to enter his 90s. 
  • 11:15 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Ajinkya Rahane getting some treatment!

    Ajinkya Rahane looks to have done some damage to his hamstring. The physio walks down to the pitch to have a look. He looks to have caught a niggle while taking a single in the last over. 
  • 11:13 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Brilliant shot from Ajinkya Rahane, so good to watch, opens the full face of the bat to hit the slightly over-pitched delivery off Mehidy Hasan for four runs 
  • 11:07 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Not out! India retain their review

    Ball tracker shows the ball pitched in line, impact in line but the ball missing the leg stumps. Umpire Marais Erasmus corrects his original decision and rules it favour of Mayank Agarwal and India. 
  • 11:04 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    India call for DRS!

    On-field umpire is convinced that Mehidy Hasan has caught Mayank Agarwal plumb. Ajinkya Rahane and Agarwal decide to go for a review! 
  • 11:03 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    50-run fourth wicket stand!

    50-run stand for the fourth wicket comes up between Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal. Much needed after India lost two quick wickets in the morning. 
  • 11:00 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    4000 Test runs for Ajinkya Rahane!

    Ajinkya Rahane hits the delivery off Taijul Islam towards mid-wicket to pick up a quick single and bring up his 4000 runs in Test cricket. 
  • 10:56 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    SIX!

    Mayank Agarwal dances down the track to hit Mehidy Hasan for a maximum. First six of the Indian innings! The fourth wicket stand between Agarwal-Rahane is now of 45 runs 
  • 10:51 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary!

    Mayank Agarwal plays a paddle sweep, just guides the delivery from Mehidy Hasan down the leg, to pick up four runs. He moves to 72 runs with that boundary! 
  • 10:47 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Boundary! India are in the lead

    Mayank Agarwal goes aerial to hit Mehidy Hasan for four runs as India take 2 runs lead over Bangladesh in the 41st over. 
  • 10:42 (IST)Nov 15, 2019

    Good over from Mehidy Hasan!

    Mehidy Hasan concedes two runs in his first over of the day. Taijul Islam to continue from the other end as India trail by two runs 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Mayank Agarwal Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Cricket
