Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test against India in Indore on Thursday. The tourists had a troubled build-up to the India tour after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the International Cricket Council. Mominul, who was appointed Test captain in place of Shakib, said it was honour to lead the side in the two-match series. "Hard deck, so batting first. May break in the fourth innings though," Mominul said at the toss. "Honour for captaining Bangladesh, only a very few people get it. We have seven batters and four bowlers." The hosts have made one change from their last Test outing in a 3-0 sweep against South Africa as paceman Ishant Sharma comes in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. "It has a bit of grass. Historically, Indore's been a bit spicy on day one, so we would've bowled first to be honest," said India captain Virat Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)