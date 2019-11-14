 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Bangladesh Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India

Updated:14 November 2019 09:40 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Ind vs Ban 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against India in Indore.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Bangladesh Win Toss, Elect To Bat Against India
Ind vs Ban LIVE Score: India will look to continue their dominance at home. © Twitter

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test against India in Indore on Thursday. The tourists had a troubled build-up to the India tour after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the International Cricket Council. Mominul, who was appointed Test captain in place of Shakib, said it was honour to lead the side in the two-match series. "Hard deck, so batting first. May break in the fourth innings though," Mominul said at the toss. "Honour for captaining Bangladesh, only a very few people get it. We have seven batters and four bowlers." The hosts have made one change from their last Test outing in a 3-0 sweep against South Africa as paceman Ishant Sharma comes in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. "It has a bit of grass. Historically, Indore's been a bit spicy on day one, so we would've bowled first to be honest," said India captain Virat Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Holkar Stadium, Indore

  • 09:40 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Umesh Yadav follows up the first over with another maiden.
  • 09:37 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Umesh Yadav starts from the other end!

    Umesh Yadav starts with a peach of a delivery that cut Imrul Kayes in half. 
  • 09:35 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Maiden over!

    Ishant Sharma starts off with a maiden. The on-field umpire had a discussion with him over his follow through and that forced the fast-bowler to change his angle.
  • 09:34 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Movement for Ishant!

    Ishant Sharma is getting the ball to move and after a couple of deliveries he has opted to go around the wicket.
  • 09:29 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam are out in the middle!

    The Bangladesh openers are out in the middle and Ishant Sharma will start the proceedings for India with the ball.
  • 09:24 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Both teams are out for the national anthems!

    Both teams are out on the field for the national anthems before the first Test gets underway in Indore.
  • 09:24 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Milestone for Rohit Sharma!

    Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form this year and he is all set to make his 350th appearance in international cricket as he takes the field in Indore.
  • 09:21 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    We are minutes away from live action!

    We are just minutes away from live action. Both teams got what they wanted at the toss and Bangladesh will be looking to see off the new ball.
  • 09:10 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Playing XIs!

    India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

    Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.
  • 09:03 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Bangladesh win the toss!

    Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series opener in Indore.
  • 08:53 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Less than 10 minutes left for the toss!

    We are less than 10 minutes away from the toss. Sunil Gavaskar during the pitch report has said that whoever wins the toss should opt to bat.
  • 08:47 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    India are yet to lose a Test against Bangladesh!

    India have not lost a Test match against Bangladesh. Both teams have faced each other nine times and India have come out on top on seven occasions while two matches ended in a draw.
  • 08:30 (IST)Nov 14, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live blog of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. While the hosts thrashed South Africa 3-0 at home in their last red-ball assignment, Bangladesh suffered a shocking defeat to Afghanistan in the one-off Test.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh
    India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh's Mominul Haque Feels Captaincy Will Make Him More Responsible
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: India Look To Consolidate World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
    India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: India Look To Consolidate World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
    "Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
    "Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
    Bangladesh Working On Technical Aspects To Tackle Indian Spinners In Tests, Says Mohammed Mithun
    Bangladesh Working On Technical Aspects To Tackle Indian Spinners In Tests, Says Mohammed Mithun
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 119
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 EnglandEngland 104
    4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
    5 AustraliaAustralia 99
    Last updated on: 23 October 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.