Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test against India in Indore on Thursday. The tourists had a troubled build-up to the India tour after Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the International Cricket Council. Mominul, who was appointed Test captain in place of Shakib, said it was honour to lead the side in the two-match series. "Hard deck, so batting first. May break in the fourth innings though," Mominul said at the toss. "Honour for captaining Bangladesh, only a very few people get it. We have seven batters and four bowlers." The hosts have made one change from their last Test outing in a 3-0 sweep against South Africa as paceman Ishant Sharma comes in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. "It has a bit of grass. Historically, Indore's been a bit spicy on day one, so we would've bowled first to be honest," said India captain Virat Kohli. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form this year and he is all set to make his 350th appearance in international cricket as he takes the field in Indore.
Rohit Sharma makes his 350th international appearance today!
Playing XIs!India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series opener in Indore.
Sunil Gavaskar during the pitch report has said that whoever wins the toss should opt to bat.
