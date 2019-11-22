 
Watch: Team India Physio Treats Bangladesh Batsman, Twitter Praises Noble Gesture

Updated: 22 November 2019 21:56 IST

India vs Bangladesh: Nayeem Hasan was struck by a fiery Mohammed Shami bouncer on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test.

India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Shami bouncer left Nayeem Hasan in discomfort. © AFP

A sporting gesture of Team India physio to treat a Bangladeshi batsman on the opening day of the maiden pink-ball, day-night Test match earned praise from Twitter fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a clipping of the incident on Twitter and wrote: "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem (Hasan) after he gets hit on the helmet."

One fan posted a picture of two fans of the two cricket rivals growling at each other and pointed out that this too happens.

One fan replied: "Indian players be like: We will hit and save as well."

Others wrote "Spirit of cricket is shown on field" and "This is what cricket is all about!".

A post read: "This approach is good: First hit and then treat. Jokes apart, Nice Gesture from Indian Team".

One fan lauded the "great gesture" and wrote: "Poor @BCBtigers in doldrums. 6 wkts down. 1 player concussed. Concussion sub gets hit on the helmet as soon as he comes out. This #PinkBallTest is best forgotten for Bangla players."

Highlights
  • Nayeem Hasan was struck by a fiery Mohammed Shami bouncer
  • The special gesture earned praise from Twitter fans
  • BCCI posted a clip of the incident on Twitter
