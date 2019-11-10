India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl, Manish Pandey Replaces Krunal Pandya For India
Updated:10 November 2019 18:41 IST
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Score: The pressure will be on Khaleel Ahmed, who gave away 81 runs over the last two matches, while Rishabh Pant's performance will also be under the scanner.
Ind vs Ban Live Score: Rohit Sharma starred in the second T20I and will look to impress again in Nagpur. © AFP
India take on Bangladesh in the series deciding third and final T20 International in Nagpur. Bangladesh recorded a historic first ever win against India in the shortest format of the game in the first match of the series in Delhi. India came back strong in the second match, with stand-in captain Rohit Sharma leading them to win with a sumptuous 43-ball 85. With the series on the line, the match in Nagpur is set to be a cracker. While Rishabh Pant will be in the spotlight again, despite getting the backing of Rohit Sharma, the pressure will also be on left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who has gone for 81 runs in his eight overs this series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, straight from Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur
- 18:03 (IST)Nov 10, 2019
Speaking of India's bowling lineup...Khaleel Ahmed was the focus of some unwanted attention recently! Conceding seven consecutive boundaries over two matches, he came in for some heavy trolling after the second T20I
- 17:49 (IST)Nov 10, 2019
"Inexperienced bowling attack" India's weak link? The Bangladesh coach seems to think soBangladesh coach Russell Domingo has said that the visitors will be targeting a fairly "inexperienced" Indian bowling attack to win the final match and clinch the series 2-1. "It's no secret that they got reasonably an inexperienced bowling attack. If we bat well, stick to our strategies, we can put their bowling attack under pressure," Domingo said on the eve of the final T20I.Read the full story here
- 17:45 (IST)Nov 10, 2019
"Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant, Says Captain Rohit"You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field," Rohit Sharma said ahead of the match.Read what else India's stand-in captain for the series had to say on the young wicketkeeper
